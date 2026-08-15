Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Hostage Video’ Of Hugh Jackman Has Me Theorizing About Avengers: Doomsday
It's a funny clip, but it's also got me thinking.
Many have been buzzing about Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its release on the 2026 movie schedule, and a large portion of the hype has to do with the film’s cast. It’s been rumored that there are even more players involved that haven’t been officially announced, and Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are among those linked to such reports. Of course, the two actors haven’t explicitly confirmed their involvement. However, Reynolds’ latest “hostage video” involving Jackman has me theorizing about their involvement.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Drop A Funny MCU-Related Video
Disney’s D23 Expo is being held in Anaheim this weekend and, on Friday, guests were treated to the Entertainment Showcase, with which the studio laid out upcoming projects. Amid the Marvel Studios portion of the event, head honcho Kevin Feige promoted Doomsday alongside some members of the cast. The presentation also featured a video featuring Jackman, who directly addressed Feige (while seemingly under duress). Reynolds shared the funny video to Instagram, and you can see it below:
As can be seen above, Jackman is humorously being coerced into pitching himself to be part of the massive Avengers: Doomsday cast. The bit involves Reynolds giving Jackman directions, and what’s funny is that Reynolds could easily be playing himself or Wade Wilson (Deadpool) as part of this bit. Both actors are really committing to the gag, too, with Reynolds captioning his video as such:
The longtime Wolverine actor also shared the video on his own IG account, and he also had a humorously honest caption to share:
The friendship between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Ryan Reynolds has produced some funny (and viral) moments, and I’d certainly call this recent video one of them. It’s been rumored that Wolverine and Deadpool will appear in Doomsday, and this feels like a confirmation in some ways. Of course, that remains to be seen, but it’s not stopping me from thinking about how they could play into the sprawling MCU team-up movie.
How Could Logan And Wade Wilson Figure Into Doomsday?
It was rumored earlier this year that Doomsday would involve a scene that pits Wade and Logan against Spider-Man, and I’m talking about Tobey Maguire’s version of the web-slinger. Of course, if the two titular leads of Deadpool & Wolverine are to return in this latest Avengers movie, I’d hope they’d have a substantial role. What I think would be interesting is to see the pair go on a multiversal journey after incursions (collisions of universes) threaten their own world. Theoretically, that could bring them into contact with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and their allies.
Such a storyline would do more than just serve as an organic way for Wilson and Logan to interact with the power players of the MCU. Having their world be afflicted by incursions would also up the stakes for them and provide a significant amount of motivation for them to help stop Doctor Doom.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Up to this point, fans have seemed quite convinced that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will return for Avengers: Doomsday. One fan even claimed he spotted Wolverine in a poster, and I honestly can’t unsee it now. Regardless of whether this “hostage video” was purely a joke or a funny marketing tease, it seems to have been enough to get social media users talking. They can see whether Reynolds and Jackman return when Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, and stream other MCU films using a Disney+ subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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