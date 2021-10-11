Kristen Stewart Reveals Physical Toll Of Playing Princess Diana In Spencer
Playing a princess is tougher than it looks.
When it was announced that Kristen Stewart would be playing Princess Diana in the new Pablo Larrain film Spencer, fans and critics alike were cautiously optimistic. While the role is certainly a departure for Kristen Stewart, she’s proven her acting goes far beyond playing a morose teenager in love with a vampire. The weight of the public’s expectations, however, started to take a toll on the Los Angeles native - and that pressure began to manifest in unexpected ways.
In a recent interview with BBC News, Kristen Stewart revealed that she initially dealt with some pretty intense nerves prior to filming Spencer. As many people who struggle with anxiety can attest, emotional distress can have serious effects on the body. Kristen Stewart revealed:
Kristen Stewart has spoken at length about the pressure associated with playing a beloved public figure like Princess Di. To alleviate her anxiety, she dove headfirst into preparation. From scouring biographies to studying documentaries to watching The Crown, no one could have accused Kristen Stewart of slacking off. Beyond the logistical research, however, Kristen Stewart focused on getting into Princess Diana’s head in order to bring a touch of nuanced honesty and avoid stereotypes. She said:
Her dedicated research seemed to pay off. Kristen Stewart found a sort of kinship with the former Princess of Wales, one that made her relate to the trauma Princess Diana endured. She elaborated:
Spencer will arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021. Kristen Stewart is joined by Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Timothy Spall (The Harry Potter series), Jack Farthing (The Lost Daughter), and Sean Harris (The Green Knight).
