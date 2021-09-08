Spencer’s Kristen Stewart On Not Making Princess Diana ‘Perfect’

Diana, Princess of Wales has continued to capture the attention of the public decades after her death in 1997. Since then Diana’s story has been adapted for screen a few times, including Netflix’s The Crown. Kristen Stewart will star as the late icon in the upcoming biopic Spencer, and recently spoke about not making Princess Diana look perfect in the project.

Anticipation for Pablo Larraín’s Spencer began building as soon as the first looks at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana appeared online. There has been limited footage revealed thus far, but fans are already obsessing over Stewart’s accent. The Charlie’s Angels actress addressed how she approaches playing Diana, saying:

She’s a huge contradiction, the weirdest combination of things that don’t necessarily go together all the time. It would’ve been easy to make her kind of perfect and it’s so fun to martyr her because she’s beautiful and just wanted people to be happy. She’s like Mister Rogers. There are certain people where you’re like, ‘Are you that sincere? You’re making me uncomfortable’ I was opened up by her in a way that was so striking.

Well, I’m intrigued. It looks like Kristen Stewart has really thought about her role in Spencer, and has a unique take on Princess Diana as a result. This will no doubt make for a fascinating performance, one that has already been praised after the movie’s premiere in Venice. It remains to be seen how her Mister Rogers comparison will play throughout Spencer’s 111-minute runtime.

Kristen Stewart’s comments about her Spencer process come from her recent appearance at the Telluride Film Festival (via IndieWire). The highly anticipated biopic has been hitting the festival circuit, likely ahead of Spencer’s awards season campaign. Luckily it won’t be too much longer before wide moviegoing audiences can finally see her take on Princess Diana.

As previously mentioned, Spencer isn’t the only adaptation of Princess Diana’s life that’s currently in the media. Season 4 of The Crown introduced Diana, with actress Emma Corrin winning a Golden Globe and getting an Emmy nomination for her performance. But Spencer will be a very different type of project, featuring Kristen Stewart’s take on that late figure.

The early reception for Kristen Stewart’s performance in Spencer has been overwhelmingly positive, with the 31 year-old actress being praised for truly transforming into Princess Diana. We’ll just have to wait and see if this hype continues upon the movie’s wide theatrical release, and if Stewart manages to snag some coveted Award Nominations. Could this be the opportunity for her first Oscar nod? Only time will tell.

Spencer is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.