The Best Kristen Stewart Movies And How To Watch Them

Kristen Stewart is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood and has been for quite some time now. Whether it’s stealing scenes in thrillers like David Fincher’s Panic Room, breaking hearts in coming-of-age dramas like Adventureland, or showing what it means to be family in Still Alice, she has a way of taking command of the screen that seems to go unmatched by a lot of actors and actresses in show business. But some may not know about the best Kristen Stewart movies, ones that don't get nearly enough attention, films that are available on a myriad of streaming services.

Below you will find the best Kristen Stewart movies along with all the ways you can watch them whether it be on a streaming service like Netflix or a digital rental or purchase on Amazon. There’s a lot to cover here (we’re talking three decades of work plus all the adaptations of Stephenie Meyers’ Twilight novels ), so let’s go ahead and get into it, shall we?

Spencer (2021)

In 2021, Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a myriad of other accolades for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s transfixing drama drama Spencer. The movie centers around one of the final holidays shared by the royal couple before Diana and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) finally accepted their marriage had failed. This transfixing film features not only one of the best portrayals of the former Princess of Wales but also of Stewart’s career.

The Runaways (2010)

Floria Sigismondi’s 2010 biographical drama The Runaways centers on legendary rockers Joan Jett (Kristen Stewart) and Cherie Currie (Dakota Fanning) as they form one of the most influential bands to ever come out of sunny Southern California. Although a stunning tribute to the original band and its core members, the movie doesn’t hold back in its incredibly honest portrayal of the band and the pitfalls of superstardom.

The Twilight Movies (2008 - 2012)

Kristen Stewart was already a rising star by the time she joined the Twilight cast as the franchise’s main protagonist Bella Swan, but over the course of five installments in the vampire romance saga, her star power reached astronomical heights. By the time The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 was released in 2012, Stewart, along with her on-screen and off-screen partner Robert Pattinson, was anywhere and everywhere, ready to show the world the future was brighter than ever for the superstar, even if there wasn’t a blue filter. And for the time being, you can watch all the Twilight movies streaming in the same place.

Happiest Season (2020)

One of the most surprising and successful holiday movies in recent memory, the Hulu original Happiest Season also happened to be one of the best romantic comedies of 2020. What starts out as a typical “home for the holidays” story centering on partners Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) quickly turns into an engaging and heartfelt exploration of the importance of truth and trust in a relationship and why you should always be honest with yourself. And while the Happiest Season ending is quite frustrating, director Clea DuVall has a good reason for it.

Underwater (2020)

Underwater is one of those movies that seems to have slipped between the cracks in early 2020 cinema. Despite not performing well at the box office, the Kristen Stewart led horror thriller about a drilling crew at the bottom of the ocean who have to brave the perilous depths and mysterious creatures in hopes of surviving is a terrifyingly good time. Stewart’s performance becomes all the more anxiety-inducing when you learn that the actress signed up for the role even though she hated water, leading you to believe the pain and fear on her face during the Underwater ending is more than just acting.

Panic Room (2002)

Of all the David Fincher movies (not including Alien 3), his 2002 crime thriller Panic Room is probably the one that gets talked about the least. Sure, it’s come up in recent years with the Jared Leto cornrow talk, but the story of a mother (Jodie Foster) and daughter (Kristen Stewart) trapped in a safe room as their home is being invaded by a trio of robbers doesn’t receive the recognition it deserves. Not yet a teenager when she gave a scene-stealing performance as a diabetic girl struggling to survive and reach her life-saving insulin, Stewart stands toe-to-toe with Leto, Forest Whitaker, and a psychotic Dwight Yoakam.

Into The Wild (2007)

Released a little more than a year before Kristen Stewart reached new heights in Twilight, she appeared in a small yet key role in Sean Penn’s biographical drama and survival story Into the Wild. Showing up about halfway through the movie, Stewart plays Tracy Tatro, a teenage girl infatuated with Chris McCandless (Emile Hirsch) when the movie’s protagonist arrives at Slab City. Stewart’s is one of many supporting roles in the Oscar-nominated Into the Wild, but really stands out all these years later.

Adventureland (2009)

The 2009 coming-of-age story Adventureland spends a summer with college grad James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) as he takes a job at a local amusement park, one that will forever change his life. There he meets Em (Kristen Stewart), a captivating yet complicated friend-turned-lover who is honestly the emotional driving force of the film’s narrative. Caught in a love triangle with a married man (Ryan Reynolds), Stewart’s Em goes through a journey of her own throughout this oft-forgotten cult classic.

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

What starts as a seemingly normal day at home quickly turns into anything but for brothers Walter (Josh Hutcherson) and Danny (Jonah Bobo) as they accidentally send themselves, their house, and their older sister Lisa (Kristen Stewart) on an intergalactic journey thanks to a board game in Jon Favreau’s 2005 thrilling Zathura: A Space Adventure. Everyone involved here, including Dax Shepard’s Astronaut are clearly having a good time, especially Stewart in her portrayal of the annoyed older sister who comes around.

Lizzie (2018)

The legend of Lizzie Borden, a woman accused of killing her father and stepmother with an axe in 19th Century Massachusetts, is one of the most fascinating true crime stories that’s ever been told. The 2018 thriller Lizzie –which stars Chloë Sevigny as the legendary figure – follows Borden in the time leading up to her alleged crimes and spends a great deal of time focusing on her relationship with Bridget “Maggie” Sullivan (Kristen Stewart), a housemaid-turned-lover. While most of what happens is speculative and the stuff of rumors, it makes for an engaging and dramatic retelling of the legend that is Lizzie Borden.

On The Road (2012)

Adapting Jack Kerouac’s On the Road always seemed like it could never be done but in 2012, Walter Salles did just that with his star-studded big-screen version of the premier Beat Generation novel. With Sam Riley playing Sal Paradise, Garrett Hedlund as Dean Moriarty, and Kristen Stewart as Marylou, three of the literary world’s most unforgettable characters were given new life in this movie about exploring your inner-self and the heart of America via the open road.

Personal Shopper (2016)

The 2016 supernatural thriller Personal Shopper follows Maureen (Kristen Stewart), a supermodel’s assistant, who attempts to connect with the spirit of her recently deceased twin brother but ends up taking things a bit too far. Beautifully shot by Olivier Assayas, who also wrote the well-paced and bone-chilling screenplay, this modern horror classic further shows just how much Stewart can commit herself to a role.

Clouds Of Sils Maria (2014)

Olivier Assayas' 2014 drama Clouds of Sils Maria follows film and stage star Maria Enders (Juliette Binoche) and her assistant Valentine (Kristen Stewart) after she agrees to appear in the revival of a play that made her a star decades earlier. The movie, however, is about much more than that and turns into a journey of self-reflection and uncomfortable memories with the Alps serving as a backdrop. Emotional, riveting, and raw, the performances make the movie work so damn well.

Café Society (2016)

Woody Allen’s 2016 romantic comedy Café Society follows Bobby Dorfman (Jesse Eisenberg) as he leaves the hustle and bustle of 1930s New York City for the sights and sounds of Hollywood. There he meets and falls in love with Vonnie Sybil (Kristen Stewart), though the woman of his dreams is already involved in a swirling yet complicated romance of her own. What follows is one man’s quest for a life filled with love and as few complications as possible, which is easier said than done. It also happens to be one of the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Still Alice (2014)

The 2014 drama Still Alice follows a linguistics professor (Julianne Moore) as she begins to lose herself to the effects of early onset Alzheimer’s disease, a condition that robs her of her memory, motor skills, and ability to express herself to the ones she loves. Helping her on her journey is her daughter (Kristen Stewart) who puts her life on hold to help her mother in what could very well be her final days. This touching and heartbreaking story of familial love is made all the more real by the outstanding performances by the central cast.

Speak (2004)

In the 2004 drama Speak, Kristen Stewart plays a high school freshman who cannot speak after being raped by a popular senior at a summer party prior to the start of the school year. Her inability to speak up following the assault and in the weeks and months following the incident means that no one knows what happened, though her classmates chastise her for calling the cops on the party.

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

The 2010 drama Welcome to the Rileys follows Doug Riley (James Gandolfini) as he tries to move past the tragic death of his daughter. While at a strip club in New Orleans, Doug meets a 16-year-old stripper by the name of Mallory (Kristen Stewart), who he and his wife Lois (Melissa Leo) begin to treat like a daughter.

Camp X-Ray (2014)

Camp X-Ray details the unusual bond shared by Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart), a guard at the Guantanamo Bay detention center, and Ali Amir (Peyman Moaadi), a detainee at the infamous military prison. Over the course of the movie, the two begin to trust and care for another, moving beyond their roles as guard and prisoner.

