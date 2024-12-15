Kristin Chenoweth Did Not Hold Back After Finding Out One Million Moms Was Knocking On Wicked: 'A Mere Few Hundred. Maybe.'

As of late, moviegoers have seemed enchanted by the recently released Wicked. The big-screen take on the beloved Broadway play (which is, in turn, based on a book) has seen much success, as it’s earned positive reviews from critics and general audiences. It also broke major box office records pre-Thanksgiving and is still raking in the cash. All the while, it would appear that the Wizard of Oz prequel has drawn the ire of the advocacy group One Million Moms, and actress Kristin Chenoweth didn’t hold back after finding out about the backlash.

One Million Moms is an organization that has historically sought to highlight and combat aspects of the media landscape that it finds to be indecent. Just recently, the org posted about Wicked on its website . The group chastised the Jon M. Chu-helmed movie for not only featuring elements of witchcraft but for also “pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children.” The activists argued that Universal Pictures’ film did the latter by highlighting characters who are gay or queer and/or are played by actors who identify as such.

This information was recently shared by Out Magazine on the publication’s Instagram account. It was there that Kristin Chenoweth – who originated the role of Glinda in the stage play that inspired the film – decided to drop a comment. The Tony winner began by taking a quick jab at the organization’s title before sharing her take on the 2024 movie schedule entry:

Everyone knows the ‘one million Moms’ are a mere few hundred. Maybe. 🙄 it’s called entertainment. Artistry. I am a Christian woman or originated the role of Glinda and all the silliness that these women spew out of hate. No no no. I can’t help it : i try to love em anyways. For they don’t get it. For anyone who wants to see girl power, then go so WICKED. Onstage or in a movie theater. 💕💕💕💕😂💕

One Million Moms has taken shots at a number of notable entertainment entities, TV shows, movies and public figures over the years. In 2020, the group took aim at Hallmark for its plans to incorporate LGBTQ-friendly programming into its Christmas movie programming that year. And, earlier in 2024, the organization also blasted the Disney’s Star Wars show, The Acolyte . The group specifically took issue with the sci-fi show for featuring a storyline involving a coven of witches who’d learned how to procreate on their own.

More on Wicked (Image credit: Universal Pictures) I Liked The Wicked Movie A Lot Better Than The Broadway Show, And There Are A Few Reasons Why

Despite the backlash that the critically acclaimed Wicked is now facing, the film doesn’t seem to be feeling the effects of it as of right now. The film centers around the early friendship between Elphaba (who’s later known as the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda (later Glinda). Fans have since taken to social media to discuss the performances of the leads – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – as well as the emotionally weighty songs and more. As of this writing, Jon M. Chu’s fantasy flick has earned nearly $500 million worldwide, and the number is still rising.

Kristen Chenoweth showered considerable praise on the movie, specifically highlighting the performance of her successor, Ariana Grande. The “Thank U, Next” singer is racking up awards nominations for her work as is the film as a whole. All in all, it remains to be seen if One Million Moms might attempt to take additional action against the fantasy film as awards season goes on. Should their position remain unchanged, it’s possible that they could take a similar approach when Wicked Part Two hits theaters next year.

For now, you can check out Wicked, as it’s still playing in theaters nationwide. Part Two is also set to soar into cinemas on November 21 as part of the 2025 movie schedule .