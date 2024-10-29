‘I Just Saw The Movie And I'm Dying' Wicked’s OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth Shares Her Reaction To The Movie Musical
The original Glinda had an amazing reaction to seeing Wicked.
It’s no understatement to say that Wicked is one of the most anticipated films on the 2024 movie schedule. Based on the hit stage musical, the film adaptation has a lot to live up to, not only in the eyes of fans but also in the eyes of those who brought the original Tony Award-winning musical to life. Now the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth has seen the movie had if her reaction matches most, this movie is going to be massive.
While Wicked's release date isn't for almost a month it has been screened for a few critics and more than a few VIPs, including, Kristin Chenoweth, who was nominated for a Tony award for her performance as Glinda in the original stage production. She took to Twitter to post her reaction after seeing the film, and quite simply, she could not have had a more glowing review. The actress said…
It’s hard to imagine a response from Kristin Chenoweth that could be more positive. She could have toned down the positivity if she didn’t feel so strongly, or simply stayed quiet if she actually didn’t like it. Instead, she seems legitimately shaken by the experience of the film. Check out her full comments below to see her reaction.
Y’ALL WON’T EVEN BELIEVE HOW GOOD IT IS 🫧💚 I’ll never be the same!!! @wickedmovie pic.twitter.com/yNZmTVzwvkOctober 29, 2024
This is exactly the review that Jon M. Chu and the rest of the Wicked team were probably hoping for. A glowing endorsement from Chenoweth is going to mean everything as a lot of fans of Wicked the Broadway show who have been looking forward to the film are going to take the original Glinda’s words as confirmation that the movie is everything it needs to be. This is only going to up the anticipation for fans who are waiting to see Wicked when it hits theaters next month.
Expectations for Wicked are quite high. The movie already has a plan for how to handle awards season, showing the movie has expectations to be in contention for major awards. It certainly sounds like Kristin Chenoweth would agree with that.
Whatever success Wicked ends up having, that won't be the end of things. The new film is only half the story with Wicked Part Two slated for next year. Since the two movies were filmed together if the first part is this good it seems likely the sequel will be just as good. Of course, expectations may only get higher.
