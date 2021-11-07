Last Night In Soho: What Fans Are Saying About The Anya Taylor-Joy Horror Movie

Halloween is over? It doesn’t have to be if you don’t want it to be. Especially when you can always go downtown where everything’s waiting for you. Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright has released his latest movie Last Night In Soho , and it’s a stylish horror movie starring The Queen’s Gambit award-winner Anya Taylor-Joy and Jojo Rabbit breakout star Thomasin Mckenzie. Following it’s recent release to theaters, let’s take a look at how movie fans reacted to the movie.

Last Night In Soho centers on an aspiring fashion designer Eloise (Mckenzie), who moves from the English countryside to London to pursue her career dream. When the college experience proves to be unexpectedly dreadful, she finds herself retreating to visceral dreams of the city in the ‘60s through a singer (Taylor-Joy) that mysteriously bleeds into the present day. Overall, critics have been raving about the movie, with CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg awarding the film 4 out of 5 stars in our Last Night In Soho review .

When it comes to audience reactions, the praise is echoed. The movie received a B+ CinemaScore from polled moviegoers on its opening night, despite it debuting at No. 7 at the box office . Now to the social reactions of audiences.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Anya Taylor-Joy As Sandie Is Instantly Iconic

Anya Taylor-Joy has proved to be a real star over the years between her roles in The Witch and Emma alongside her biggest hit in The Queen’s Gambit, which we all of course binged on Netflix last year. Last Night In Soho is no exception as fans take to Twitter to share fan videos of her character, Sandie in action.

just watched last night in soho and let me just say anya taylor joy .. that’s it that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/omYI31WqinOctober 30, 2021 See more

Anya Taylor-Joy is quickly becoming one of those few actors who you can count on to make great choices with the projects she picks. Every one of her choices have been different, but very much inspired. Audiences are crushing on not only Taylor-Joy, but the up-and-coming star of Last Night In Soho, Thomasin Mckenzie.

"i will watch last night in soho for the plot"the plot: pic.twitter.com/koQlZ20PclOctober 28, 2021 See more

Thomasin Mckenzie is a 21-year-old New Zealand actress, who was also in M. Night Shymalan’s Old over the summer. The movie features some incredible performances from both actresses, heavily noted in social posts. However, as one person noted there may not be enough Anya Taylor-Joy, despite her being such a large draw to the movie.

#LastNightInSoho is a lot of fun. Edgar Wright's filmmaking is as sharp and engaging as ever. It does sadly have way too little Anya Taylor Joy. But Edgar's love for old horror movies is infectious. I cannot stress how likable Thomasin McKenzie is in this. pic.twitter.com/N0mjO6LFoOOctober 29, 2021 See more

Alongside the two leads, Last Night In Soho also stars Matt Smith and legendary actors Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg, the latter was also a major topic people took to social media to talk about.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Late Diana Rigg Had A Memorable Final Role

Dame Diana Rigg was memorably a Bond girl in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and star of the ‘60s series The Avengers before later making herself known to a whole new generation of fans by playing Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. The actress died last September , making her role in Last Night In Soho her final role ever. Considering the movie itself is all about being a woman in show business in the ‘60s, it’s actually the perfect sendoff for the actress to go out on, as fans noted.

Absolutely loved #LastNightInSoho Still thinking about it days later. Congrats to to @edgarwright @anyataylorjoy and everyone involved. You all nailed it. And what a way for Diana Rigg to go out! RIP to the legend. I wonder how much she related to Sandie. pic.twitter.com/IrQkgQERx1November 1, 2021 See more

Diana Rigg passed away at 82 years of age, but her body of work remains iconic. The actress plays the landlady of Thomasin Mckenzie’s Eloise. As someone else noted, she “went out with a bang” with her Last Night In Soho role.

Diana Rigg wow this woman went out with a bang in #LastNightInSoho Rip pic.twitter.com/zrb614uX3NOctober 30, 2021 See more

As another fan pointed out, Rigg is not the only ‘60s actor who shined brightly in Last Night In Soho. Terence Stamp and Rita Tushingham are also notable, here.

It was fantastic to see Rita Tushingham, Terence Stamp, and the late Diana Rigg all onscreen in LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, fittingly as screen legends who delivered some incredible 60s work: pictured, A TASTE OF HONEY, THE COLLECTOR, ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE pic.twitter.com/XBdxzpZKRwOctober 31, 2021 See more

It’s not often that a final performance comes as full circle as Diana Rigg’s in Last Night In Soho. Plus, the movie is now dedicated to the actress, featuring a “For Diana” note in the beginning of the film.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Director Edgar Wright Knocks It Out

Of course, there was a big deal of praise for the film’s director and co-writer, Edgar Wright. The filmmaker famously has made beloved movies like The Cornetto Trilogy and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. It’s been four years since his last movie, Baby Driver, so fans were ready for something new. Last Night in Soho is not your typical Wright movie. It’s his first to feature two female leads, really delve into the horror genre and be co-written by 1917’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Last Night In Soho is one of those movies with some incredible behind-the-scenes moments to talk about. For one, there’s a dance sequence during Eloise’s first dream that has Matt Smith’s character switching dance partners between Mckenzie and Taylor-Joy. Film fans are geeking out about how it was shot practically in one shot rather than them just being cut together. Take a look:

#LastNightInSoho easily could’ve stitched two shots together and called it a day. Doing this practically and in camera is just so cool pic.twitter.com/EheuQskXXkNovember 3, 2021 See more

Crazy right? Another element of the movie people are talking about is the fun use of colors and neon lights throughout the movie. Every shot of Last Night In Soho is beautiful enough to be hung in an art museum. Just look at it:

Use of color in Last Night in Soho... chef's kiss. pic.twitter.com/J9EdXFPYRIOctober 27, 2021 See more

Edgar Wright is most certainly a thoughtful director who really delivers on so many elements of a movie. Aside from the visuals, he’s well beloved for his storytelling, casting and of course his killer soundtracks. Audiences are often calling the movie an “experience,” such as with this tweet.

#LastNightInSoho is a masterfully hypnotic cinematic experience! Anya & Thomasin give career best performances while Edgar Wright provides stellar visuals with truly haunting sequences. From its soundtrack, style, aesthetic & performances, I was transfixed from beginning to end. pic.twitter.com/7B2k3b0KyJOctober 28, 2021 See more

Last Night In Soho is Edgar Wright’s eighth feature film and a lot of his fans really dig this one. Some people are even calling it their favorite he’s ever made yet. It’s high praise considering he already has such a positive reputation.

#LastNightInSoho is utterly fabulous. Swinging London in the '60s, great soundtrack, color, wardrobe, sets, and makeup, female fantasy, doubles, mirrors, crime, horror, superb acting. My favorite @edgarwright movie so far! pic.twitter.com/IX12LvqV15October 27, 2021 See more