'Last Night In Soho' With Edgar Wright & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell last updated
The writer and director of 'Last Night In Soho' join ReelBlend!
Director Edgar Wright and Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns joins the show to discuss designing the narrative of their new film Last Night In Soho. They dive into the process of shooting many of the film’s effects practically, choosing era-specific music for the soundtrack, Krysty’s unmade pitch for a Portal adaptation, Anya Taylor-Joy’s terrific talent and more.
Stick around for our review of Last Night in Soho later in the show, alongside our reviews for Scott Cooper’s Antlers, and Netflix's Army of Thieves from producer Zack Snyder. We also discuss Dune getting a sequel, and Disney Pixar’s Lightyear trailer starring Chris Evans.
Podcast Timestamps (Approx. Only)
- 00:07:01 - Weekly Poll
- 00:12:54 - Edgar Wright & Krysty Wilson-Cairns Interview
- 00:44:28 - Dune Part 2 Confirmed
- 00:54:08 - Pixar’s Lightyear Trailer
- 01:00:04 - Antlers Review
- 01:07:55 - Army of Thieves Review
- 01:12:40 - Last Night in Soho Review
- 01:24:27 - Our Favorite Final Girls
- 01:42:05 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.