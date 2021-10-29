'Last Night In Soho' With Edgar Wright & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Powered by RedCircle

Director Edgar Wright and Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns joins the show to discuss designing the narrative of their new film Last Night In Soho. They dive into the process of shooting many of the film’s effects practically, choosing era-specific music for the soundtrack, Krysty’s unmade pitch for a Portal adaptation, Anya Taylor-Joy’s terrific talent and more.

Stick around for our review of Last Night in Soho later in the show, alongside our reviews for Scott Cooper’s Antlers, and Netflix's Army of Thieves from producer Zack Snyder. We also discuss Dune getting a sequel, and Disney Pixar’s Lightyear trailer starring Chris Evans.

00:07:01 - Weekly Poll

00:12:54 - Edgar Wright & Krysty Wilson-Cairns Interview

00:44:28 - Dune Part 2 Confirmed

00:54:08 - Pixar’s Lightyear Trailer

01:00:04 - Antlers Review

01:07:55 - Army of Thieves Review

01:12:40 - Last Night in Soho Review

01:24:27 - Our Favorite Final Girls

01:42:05 - Outro

