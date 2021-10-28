'Last Night In Soho' Interviews With Edgar Wright & Thomasin McKenzie

Last Night In Soho director Edgar Wright and star Thomasin McKenzie join CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg to chat about their new horror movie. Find out how they pulled off some of the film’s tricky effects, what is was like working with Anya Taylor-Joy, the exciting (and exhausting) aspects of working on a horror movie and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:19 - How Edgar Wright & Co. Pulled Off Last Night In Soho's Unique Style

02:44 - Edgar Wright Talks Developing Last Night In Soho For Several Years

03:46 - Edgar Wright & Thomasin McKenzie On Working In The Horror Genre

05:18 - Thomas McKenzie On Working Closely With Anya Taylor-Joy

06:06 - Thomas McKenzie Reflects On Filming That Incredible Night Club Scene

Last Night in Soho hits theaters on October 29.