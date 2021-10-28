'Last Night In Soho' Interviews With Edgar Wright & Thomasin McKenzie
By Gabriel Kovacs , Eric Eisenberg last updated
Watch director Edgar Wright and star Thomasin McKenzie talk 'Last Night In Soho.'
Last Night In Soho director Edgar Wright and star Thomasin McKenzie join CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg to chat about their new horror movie. Find out how they pulled off some of the film’s tricky effects, what is was like working with Anya Taylor-Joy, the exciting (and exhausting) aspects of working on a horror movie and more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:19 - How Edgar Wright & Co. Pulled Off Last Night In Soho's Unique Style
- 02:44 - Edgar Wright Talks Developing Last Night In Soho For Several Years
- 03:46 - Edgar Wright & Thomasin McKenzie On Working In The Horror Genre
- 05:18 - Thomas McKenzie On Working Closely With Anya Taylor-Joy
- 06:06 - Thomas McKenzie Reflects On Filming That Incredible Night Club Scene
Last Night in Soho hits theaters on October 29.
