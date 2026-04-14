Laufey's New Music Video Is Packed With A-List Celebrity Cameos, But I Need To Talk About How Similar It Is To A Great Florence Pugh Movie

There’s been some big cinematic productions from women in music lately, and they’ve assembled the biggest names in Hollywood to help them out. Sabrina Carpenter’s most recent music video for her song “House Tour” continues her visual narrative of a criminal starlet on the run, this time joined by accomplices Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley. After country music star Ella Langley’s music video “Choosin’ Texas” went viral last week for its lovelorned tale starring Luke Grimes and Ava Phillipe , it seems like this is a recent trend rather than a coincidence.

Now Laufey has entered the chat, and while the celebrity cameos are A+, I can’t get over how similar the music video is to a certain Florence Pugh movie.

Laufey Assembled An All-Star Cast Full Of Asian-American Representation

After teasing her upcoming project all week, Laufey released the music video for her song “Madwoman” on April 13, and she recruited some of the biggest Asian-North American celebrities to round out her cast.

Article continues below

The Asian-Icelandic song writer recruited The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Lola Tung, Megan Skiendal from Katseye, and USA gold medalist Alysa Liu , the latter of whom famously used Laufey’s song “Promise” in her figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

However, fans freaked out when the “Lover Girl” singer announced Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams would be playing her “madman.” The Canadian actor is one of the buzziest names in Hollywood right now thanks to his breakout performance in the popular gay hockey show , making him the perfect leading man.

A post shared by laufey (@laufey) A photo posted by on

Also included in the narrative were Bottoms actress Havana Rose Liu and I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Chase Sui Wonders, who appeared on fake tabloid covers, making for fun easter eggs.

Holy crossover, what I would have given to be in the room where it happened! These aren’t just big stars, they’re the next generation of Asian representation in Hollywood. They’re also all at the top of their respective industries right now.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not to mention, this is an extremely attractive cast, and don’t even get me started on the slow motion shot of Williams lifting his shirtless self out of the pool. They all look so good in their ‘50s outfits, the colorful dresses, headbands and go-go boots, which brings me to my next point: we need to talk about the themes and storytelling in this video.

I Couldn’t Get Over The Don’t Worry Darling Vibes

Laufey’s “Madwoman” is eerily similar to the 2022 psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling , starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. From the mid-century modern outfits and decor, the video theme is clearly in line with ‘50s So-Cal suburbia, which matches that of Don’t Worry Darling’s simulation town of Victory. That alone is not enough to connect the two pieces of media though, and I was really struck by the plot parallels about halfway through the music video.

For context, Laufey’s lyrics in “Madwoman” talk about how she knows it’s a bad idea to re-involve herself with such a deceptive lover, yet he always convinces her to stay. She describes herself as being “vexed” and “hypnotized” by him, very similar themes found in Olivia Wilde’s film.

The video reflects these lyrics, showing the charming Williams exhibit certain red flags, but still causing everyone to swoon around him. Check it out:

Laufey - Madwoman (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Everything seems so perfect, including the moment the Heated Rivalry star gets down on one knee, up until Laufey backs up into a ceramic bust, which falls and shatters on the pool deck. At that moment, everyone in this idyllic scene freezes but Laufey, who has been brought back to reality by the crash.

It immediately reminded me of the moment Alice breaks an egg in her hand in Don’t Worry Darling, realizing it’s just a hollow shell. It’s one of many cracks in the simulated utopia that start to pull her out of her daze, warning signs that her husband Jack is not what he pretends to be.

However, the final scene of Laufey’s video solidifies for me the Don’t Worry Darling influence. After realizing it’s all a ruse, Laufey drives off in a vintage car, until suddenly the road ends, and she stops short in front of an endless black pit. There are limits to the world she’s in... where have I seen this before?

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Warren Fu/A Partizan Production)

Oh that’s right! Florence Pugh drives off in a vintage car until she reaches the edge of Victory, where there is a portal to the outside world. The similarities are quite uncanny in my opinion, but that’s where they end. Olivia Wilde’s film ends with Alice seemingly escaping the false utopia prison, although viewers were left with many questions . Laufey, on the other hand, returns to her mid-century modern house and to her narcissistic partner, accepting that she cannot help but give in to the chaotic relationship.

Overall, I thought the video and narrative were so well done, and I thoroughly enjoyed the cameos. I sure hope more artists take a page out of Laufey’s book!