The 'Moment' In Mother Mary Where Anne Hathaway Proved She Could Nail Playing A Pop Star
Here's how Mother Mary arrived on set.
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The first stop on Anne Hathaway’s insane run of 2026 movies is Mother Mary. The A24 horror film and pop star extravaganza had the Oscar winner looking to the likes of Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance to embody a fictional pop queen. CinemaBlend spoke to writer/director David Lowery about watching the actress transform into Mother Mary.
Mother Mary follows a seasoned music sensation years after leaving the spotlight due to a very public incident. She decides to reach out to her estranged fashion designer Sam (Michaela Coel) to make her the perfect outfit to step back on the stage again. Here’s what David Lowery told us about the time on set where he realized she had become Mother Mary:
The movie is primarily (and perhaps surprisingly) an intimate two-hander for the first half that follows Mother Mary and Sam back in the same room after many years apart. Since the movie was shot in order for the most part – with the sequences where Mother Mary is on stage in front of fans later on – Lowery didn’t get to see Anne Hathaway in full-on pop star garb right away on set. But she she brought it out rather quickly by unexpectedly doing a dramatic snap to a dialogue scene with Coel. As Lowery also said this about Hathaway’s pop star transformation:
When CinemaBlend attended a screening of Mother Mary at Vidiots in Los Angeles, David Lowery also talked about how meticulous Anne Hathaway was in the recording booth recording the soundtrack to her pop star character along with going to “bootcamp” and even talking to Charli XCX about her experiences as a pop star. Charli XCX wrote the songs for Mother Mary alongside Jack Antonoff. Check out the Mother Mary trailer below:
Mother Mary has been earning smash reviews, with people calling it a “visually fascinating chamber piece”, having an “intoxicating air that draws you in” and a “dive-off for the ages”. Hathaway clearly embodied this role with a lot of commitment, and it shows in the final, enrapturing product.
You can see Mother Mary in select theaters now, with it going wide this weekend. It’s one of five films on the 2026 movie schedule Anne Hathaway is in this year. You’ll also be able to see her in The Devil Wears Prada on May 1, The Odyssey on July 17, The End of Oak Street on August 14 and Verity on October 2.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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