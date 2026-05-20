Forget ‘Badass And Strong,' Why It Was So Important The Ladies Of KPop Demon Hunters Were Also 'Really Funny And Even Stupid'
This is Golden.
In the past year, we witnessed a movie become a phenomenon in the form of KPop Demon Hunters. While it looked to be just another release to check out with a Netflix subscription when it first released in June of last year, it wasn’t long before it became a global sensation – between its catchy music, heartfelt storyline and boundary-pushing animation we’ve been seeing a lot lately from Sony Pictures Animation. But there’s something the movie doesn’t get enough credit for: its trio of women characters.
KPop Demon Hunters of course revolves around a trio of friends, Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who make up the girl group HUNTR/X, which secretly protects the world with the power of their song. Co-writer/director Maggie Kang recently made this point to Deadline about crafting these baddies:
Now that it’s almost been a year since KPop Demon Hunters came out and we’ve seen the kind of impact it’s had on audiences, I think it’s going to be one of those rare game-changing women-led movies we’ll be talking about for years down the line. Rumi, Mira and Zoey certainly feel like genuine people who are imperfect and resilient all at once.
In Kang’s new interview, she said that while the characters being “beautiful, badass and strong” was important to her, the fact that they could be “really funny and even stupid” was equally on the wishlist. As she added:
There’s something so lovely about seeing these ladies chowing down food in the least dainty way possible, lounging around in comfy clothes and zero makeup and having difficulties they don’t always know how to handle. I know I certainly didn’t have realistic female characters like this in the animation space (...probably not at all if I think hard enough) when I was growing up, so it’s really lovely to see that happen in KPop Demon Hunters.
And the cherry on top is that KPop Demon Hunters isn’t an underrated movie. It’s the most viewed Netflix original movie and dominated the award season including two Oscar wins. Kang reflected on its success by saying this:
Maggie Kang certainly accomplished something massive by creating these well-rounded characters who are both strong and silly. And now we can look forward to our sequel questions eventually being answered as the filmmaker works on the followup that she said she wants to be “fresh, surprising and original”. We’re so curious what HUNTR/X will be up to next!
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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