Sabrina Carpenter Puts Barry Keoghan In Handcuffs For Latest Music Video, And It's An Iconic Move For The Couple

Oh boy, it’s gonna be the summer that Sabrina Carpenter officially takes over, isn’t it? I’m ready and into it. The pop singer, who recently toured with Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour , has been in everyone’s head as of late with her No. 1 hit “Espresso.” Now Carpenter has just dropped the second single off her upcoming album, and she brought Barry Keoghan along for the ride… in handcuffs.

Carpenter and Oscar-nominee Keoghan have been haven’t been shy about their romance since it bloomed late last year. Keoghan has often been seen supporting her at shows, such as at a recent performance in England and at Coachella, where Carpenter waved to him in the middle of her set. She even referenced the Saltburn bathwater scene in one of her lyrics. Now the actor is her leading man in her very funny and action-packed music video for the song “Please Please Please.” Check it out:

Well, that was incredible! In the brand-new video, Sabrina Carpenter has just been bailed out of jail and is fixing her lipstick up as she catches a glimpse of Barry Keoghan in handcuffs being placed in a cell at the same time. Then, '80s synths usher in another bop of a song from the singer.

The “Please Please Please” music video then details a tumultuous, but rather funny romance (you know her and her “twisted humor”) that has Carpenter in trouble over and over again thanks to all the bad business her man gets mixed into. She’s always there to greet him whenever he is let out, only to be thrown in another dire circumstance, from fights at the back of restaurants to bank holdups.

My favorite line has to be “I have a fun idea babe, maybe just stay inside. I know you’re craving some fresh air, but the ceiling fan is so nice”. The whole video goes really well with the lyrics, allowing Carpenter’s personality to shine through amidst the song delving into her getting herself into a toxic relationship.

It’s quite rare for an artist to actually inject their real partner into a music video. It’s kind of giving the same vibe as Jennifer Lopez when she put Ben Affleck in “Jenny From The Block” in the best way (or again with his recent cameo in her recent visual album ). Keoghan is a terrific actor, and he played the part of the bad boy you hate to love in “Please Please Please,” with Carpenter ending the video by putting him in handcuffs and leaving him be.

It’s an iconic move by the couple that seems to say they are happy to be talked about in the same sentence and not afraid to get spicy together in front of the world. Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, is set to be released through Island Records on August 23. You can listen to “Please Please Please” now on Spotify , as well as enjoy the music video and see her guest on SNL with a Peacock subscription .