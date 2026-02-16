Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Has Died At The Age Of 95

Robert Duvall, an Academy Award-winning actor who spent decades recognized as one of the great performers of his generation, with a filmography filled with classic movies, has died. He was 95 years old.

The news has been confirmed by Duvall's wife Luciana Duvall, who posted on her husband's Facebook page to share the update with his fans. The personal message reflects on the actor's remarkable legacy on both the big screen and the small screen as well as her appreciation of what he meant to her personally. You can read her post below:

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Duvall's career began in the late 1950s, as he made his professional screen debut in a 1959 episode of the anthology drama Armstrong Circle Theatre, but his best known early work is the classic film To Kill A Mockingbird, in which he plays the mysterious and ultimately heroic Boo Radley. While continuing to consistently appear on television (on shows like The Twilight Zone, The Fugitive and The F.B.I.), his big screen work through the 1960s included memorable roles in notable movies including Bullitt with Steve McQueen, Robert Altman's M*A*S*H* and True Grit with John Wayne.

In the 1970s, he memorably connected with filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and the actor worked with the director to make some of the most iconic features of the decade: the first two Godfather movies, in which he played consigliere Tom Hagen, and Apocalypse Now, where he is featured as Lieutenant Colonel Bill "I Love The Smell Of Napalm In The Morning" Kilgore. Both roles earned him Academy Award nominations. The decade also saw him as part of the talented ensemble in Sidney Lumet's razor sharp media satire Network and as the lead in the Marine drama The Great Santini (which earned him his first Best Actor Oscar nomination).

He finally won an Academy Award in 1984 for his leading role in the country music drama Tender Mercies, and that same decade saw him get his first Emmy nomination for 1989's Lonesome Dove (he eventually won two of the prestigious television awards in 2007 for Broken Trail – personally taking the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie and sharing the win for Outstanding Miniseries).

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Duvall was also an experienced director – beginning with the rodeo documentary We're Not The Jet Set in 1974. In 1983, he made his first narrative feature writing and directing the Romani-centric drama Angelo My Love. He wrote, directed and starred in The Apostle in 1997, Assassination Tango in 2002, and Wild Horses in 2015.

Duvall was a consistent screen presence for six straight decades and continued to work with talented filmmakers and co-stars on both the big and small screen. His most recent Academy Award nomination came in 2015 for his work opposite Robert Downey Jr. in the legal drama The Judge, and his notable work since has included director Steve McQueen's drama Widows and the Adam Sandler basketball feature Hustle. His last role was in Scott Cooper's gothic thriller The Pale Blue Eye from 2022 starring Christian Bale.

We here at CinemaBlend extended our condolences to all of Robert Duvall's family, friends, and fans, and reflect on his professional legacy with extreme awe.