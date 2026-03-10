'I Think It Hits In A Variety Of Different Ways’: Joshua Jackson Reflects On James Van Der Beek’s Death One Month Later

We may only be three months into 2026, but the year has already dealt some pretty devastating blows when it comes to losing Hollywood icons. One of the most heartbreaking deaths so far this year is James Van Der Beek, who passed away in February at 48, following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, just weeks before his 49th birthday. Plenty of fans and celebrities alike have paid tribute to Van Der Beek, and his Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson is the latest one.

Van Der Beek and Jackson starred on the hit WB drama as best friends and occasional rivals Dawson Leery and Pacey Witter, respectively, for all six seasons. Dawson’s Creek is arguably one of the best teen dramas ever and has shaped not only its fans but also its stars. It’s been nearly a month since the series lost one of its own, and Jackson reflected on losing his co-star and friend while appearing on Today:

I think it hits in a variety of different ways, so for me as a father now, I think the enormity of that tragedy for his family hits me in a very different way than just as a colleague, so I think the processing is ongoing.

Having to come to terms with the death of someone that you practically grew up with, or at the very least, went through a very formative time in your life with, especially in the public eye, is hard. These are Jackson’s first public comments about Van Der Beek since his death, and it’s clear that he will continue to grapple with this loss for a while, both as a father, a friend, and a colleague.

Article continues below

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Dawson's Creek is streaming over on Disney+. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Jackson also looked back at his time on Dawson’s Creek with Van Der Beek after being shown a clip from the series. While talking to Today co-anchor Craig Melvin, who conducted an interview with the late actor last year, Jackson praised his late co-star for being an all-around good man. And I am truthfully very close to tears:

He and I shared an amazing time where that clip comes from, at a very young point in our life, right? And it was formational for us, and I know both of us look back at that time with great fondness. But I will also say that I know I’m really just a footnote in what he actually accomplished in his life, and partially in that interview that you did, partially in conversation with him, he became what we used to call just a good man. A man of the kind of believe, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace, an unbelievable parter and husband. Just a real man that showed up for his family. And a beautiful, kind, curious, interested, dedicated father. So, while, on the one hand, it’s beautiful, and I think he did lead a very good life and he was a good man, it is also, that tragedy for that loss for his family is enormous.

Even though there is proof that Dawson was the absolute worst on Dawson’s Creek, it’s evident that Van Der Beek was the complete opposite. It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost a month since he died, but with the way that Jackson, other Dawson’s Creek stars, celebrities, and fans are mentioning him, his memory will surely live on forever. Jackson also partnered with the NHL and AstraZeneca for the company's Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign, highlighting the importance of getting screened for cancer. So not only is he telling stories about Van Der Beek, but Jackson is making sure the fight against cancer continues.

Thanks to streaming, fans have another way to keep Van Der Beek’s memory alive. Dawson’s Creek is available with a Disney+ subscription, with the iconic opening theme song “I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole. Just like Jackson, his death is definitely hitting people in a variety of different ways. But people are also coming together to remember him and watch him, so it’s almost like he never left.