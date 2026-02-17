Adam Sandler And Robert Duvall’s Movie Is A Netflix Classic, And His Tribute To The Late Actor Is Classy

(Image credit: Netflix)

It feels like we’re losing Hollywood greats far too often and far too quickly. We just said goodbye to the great Catherine O’Hara, and now we’ve lost an absolute titan of Hollywood with the passing of Robert Duvall at the age of 95. He worked with numerous people over his career and made many great films, with dozens saying their goodbyes, including one of the last stars to work with Duvall, Adam Sandler.

Robert Duvall’s final two films were released in 2022. One was The Pale Blue Eye with Christian Bale, the other was the basketball drama Hustle for Netflix starring Adam Sandler. Sandler took to Instagram to remember the late actor as somebody he loved, and encouraged his fans to watch Duvall’s great films whenever they had the chance. Sandler wrote…

Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences.

Sander’s post includes a collection of Robert Duvall images from his many classic films, and ends with a shot of the two of them sitting together in the film they were in together, Hustle, available with a Netflix subscription. Sandler was one of the last actors to work alongside Duvall professionally, which is likely something the comedian will cherish. He clearly loved the time he spent with Duvall based on these words.

Hustle was one of Sander’s growing number of dramatic roles, and while it wasn’t the sort of thing that put anybody in an awards season conversation, it maybe should have been because it’s a strong Sandler performance, and one that fans should absolutely watch. The movie saw him as a basketball talent scout. Robert Duvall played the owner of the team that Sander’s character worked for. Duvall’s performance was a small one, but he and Sandler worked remarkably well together. It sounds like they were equally good off-screen as a duo.

(Image credit: Netflix)

To say that Robert Duvall’s films were legendary might honestly be selling the actor short. From The Godfather to Apocalypse Now to M*A*S*H, the man was part of some of the most important movies ever made. He was nominated for seven Academy Awards over his career, winning Best Actor in 1984 for Tender Mercies.

If there is a silver lining to losing great performers its that we’ll always have the work after they’re gone. Fan can wat ch all of Duvall’s great films but maybe also give some of his smaller performances, like Hustle a watch, you might be surprised.