Hilary Duff And The Lizzie McGuire Cast Speak Out After Death Of TV Dad Robert Carradine: ‘This One Hurts’

These past few weeks have sadly seen a few beloved actors pass away and, unfortunately, another has now left us. It was confirmed that veteran actor Robert Carradine died at 71 this week, with his family confirming the news on social media. While Carradine had many film and TV credits under his belt, one of his famous roles was that of affable dad Sam McGuire on the classic Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire. In the wake of Carradine’s passing, Hilary Duff and other actors from the coming-of-age series paid tribute to him.

Duff, who played the titular role on Lizzie McGuire, had the opportunity to work with Carradine closely, considering he played her father. After learning of her co-star’s passing, the actress and singer took to Instagram and shared a few sweet throwback photos, one of her and Carradine and another of the pair alongside cast members Hallie Todd and Jake Thomas. Additionally, Duff shared a caption, with which she remembered her “old friend”:

This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.

Carradine’s family announced that he died by suicide following a 20-year battle with bipolar disorder. Also mourning the Buy & Cell star was Jake Thomas, who played mischievous younger brother Matt McGuire on the beloved tween sitcom (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription). On Instagram, Thomas shared a BTS screenshot of him and his late TV dad and memorialized him with some sweet sentiments:

My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric. He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family. I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between. I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you. – ‘Jaker'

Lalaine, who played Miranda Sanchez on McGuire, also shared a message to her Instagram account, which is set to private and captured by Deadline. The former child star shared a short, but emotional, message in which she discussed the loss of her former co-star:

It’s really not fair. I’m fucked up atm.. I am thankful tho. Thankful I had time with you, thankful for our last conversation, and your constant fatherly like support. I love you, Bobby.

Robert Carradine played the role Sam McGuire during the entirety of Lizzie McGuire’s run between 2001 and 2004, and he also appeared in 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which closed out the series. Additionally, Carradine played the part again alongside his co-stars in the since-scrapped McGuire reboot that was announced by Disney+ in 2019 and filmed two episodes before production ceased. Duff has expressed "disappointment” over that failed project and recently said she wished execs had “listened” to her suggestions.

In the role of the McGuire family patriarch, Carradine brought his lighthearted, comedic sensibilities, making Sam both caring but occasionally absent minded. Warmer moments from the show 2000s series showed Sam providing wisdom and/or showing love to his family. Overall, Sam is a character who deserves to stand alongside fictional dads worthy of praise for their actions.

Of course, Robert Carradine – whose famous family includes the likes of actor Keith Carradine and late actor David Carradine – had a flourishing acting career before landing Lizzie McGuire. He starred in films like Cannonball!, Joyride, The Long Riders and most notably, the Revenge of the Nerds series (quintessential films in which the geeks beat the bullies). Still, for a generation, Carradine will likely remain known as Sam McGuire and, based on the reactions from his fans and co-stars, he will surely be missed.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the Carradine family during this difficult time.