Why The Flashback Sequence In The Godfather Part II Is Even More Haunting Following Robert Duvall's Death

The world lost one of its greatest actors and human beings with the passing of Robert Duvall in February 2026, leaving generations of fans with a legacy and body of work that includes some of the greatest films of all time. One of the first to come to mind upon hearing of the Academy Award-winning actor’s death was The Godfather Part II, specifically a scene that is both haunting and heartbreaking upon looking back.

No, it’s the fraying of once strong familial bond shard by adoptive brothers Tom Hagen and Michael Corleone. Instead, it’s the flashback in the final moments of the Best Picture Winner showing the Corleone brothers sitting at the family dining table before Don Corleone’s birthday party. While it’s always been a haunting scene, it’s even more so now, considering a specific detail following Duvall’s death.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Each Of The Corleone Brothers Leave The Table In The Order Of Their Respective Actors’ Deaths

In the final moments of The Godfather Part II, after Michael has ordered the death of his only living brother, Fredo, he has a moment of reflection and looks back on a birthday party held for his father just after the events of Pearl Harbor. It’s an all-time great scene that shows how far Michael has come from his days of being an idealistic college student eager to fight in World War II, but that’s necessarily the haunting part of it.

If you watch the clip, you’ll notice that Fredo Corleone, Sonny Corleone, and Tom Hagen all leave the table in the order that their respective actors passed away in real life. John Cazale, who played Fredo (the first to get up), died in 1978 after appearing in only five movies, all of which were nominated for Best Picture. James Caan, who famously played Sonny, passed away in 2022 after a legendary on-screen career. Finally, Tom Hagen, played by Robert Duvall, gets up from his chair, leaving Michael alone. It’s just so haunting watching this scene knowing what would come.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

I’ve Always Felt This Scene Was Heartbreaking, Now It’s Haunting

This scene at the end of The Godfather Part II has always been heartbreaking for a number of reasons, including Michael’s transformation and the return of two characters who didn’t survive the saga. I’ve always seen it as a reminder of how things were, how the power has shaped and changed Michael’s personality, and how the promise of a better tomorrow for the Corleone family was never fulfilled, or at least how the Don imagined it.

However, with the death of James Caan and, more recently, Robert Duvall, it now serves as a haunting reminder of our mortality. Was the order a coincidence, or was this fate tipping its hat more than 50 years ago for what would come in the months, years, and decades that followed? Regardless, it remains one of the movie’s best scenes.

If you haven’t done so in a while, I cannot recommend it enough to go back and watch The Godfather Part II.