Lena Dunham Confirms She Exited The Polly Pocket Movie And Explains How Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Affected Her Decision
"I’m not going to do it."
Considering the phenomenon that was Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, it’s only a matter of time before its success is sought to be replicated somehow. And when the Mattel-produced blockbuster had just been out for one week last summer, it was announced that Lena Dunham was writing and directing a Polly Pocket movie with Lily Collins as the star. A year later, we have an update from Dunham on her project, and as it turns out, the Girls filmmaker has already moved on from Polly Pocket playtime.
While promoting her latest movie, Treasure, Lena Dunham bluntly told The New Yorker she’s out on Polly Pocket by her own accord. In her words:
When the Polly Pocket movie was spoken of last July, the president of Mattel Films, Robbie Brenner, called Lena Dunham’s script “great” and said that they had an “incredible collaboration.” She also described the Girls creator as someone who "rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen”. Apparently, the filmmaker and Mattel ended up disagreeing on something. As Dunham continued:
Dunham has been taking cues from other respected female directors who have really changed the game with their films.
Greta Gerwig in particular showed that a powerful movie could be made about a very commercial doll that doesn’t feel like it was made to sell toys. The writer/director even had the chance to take jabs at Mattel in Barbie, and she was encouraged to do so by the Mattel CEO who said he gave the filmmaker “full creative freedom because she deserves it.”
In turn, Barbie was the highest-grossing movie of last year with nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. It also was nominated for eight Oscars (winning one for Billie Eilish’s viral song).
When it comes to the development of Dunham’s Polly Pocket movie, it sounds like she hit a wall when it came to that creative freedom she craved. But hey, the Barbie movie went through a few cooks in the kitchen (including Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway once tapped for the main role) before it became such a big hit!
While Dunham’s update means the Polly Pocket movie is back to the drawing board, the filmmaker does have a new show among Netflix's new releases. She created a rom-com series called Too Much starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe which is expected to premiere later this year.
