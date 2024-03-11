Lena Dunham’s Treasure: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Movie

For well over a decade now, Lena Dunham has been one of the most prolific and controversial voices of our time thanks to her work in television, film, and the literary world. Later this year, the Girls creator and star will take to the silver screen once again in Julia von Heinz’s Treasure, a highly anticipated dramedy about a father and daughter embarking upon an impactful journey and learning a great deal about each other in the process.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , don’t worry all too much, because we’re about to break down everything we know about Treasure at this point, including its release date, cast, and other details that might be of interest to you. Let’s dive into this promising movie starring an actor who has gotten tons of recognition for her work on the screen…

If you’re looking for a new addition to the list of great road trip movies , then you’ll be excited to read that Treasure is slated to be released on June 14th, according to Bleecker Street, the film’s distributor. Unless there are some last-minute changes, the latest Lena Dunham movie will open the same day as the long-awaited Inside Out 2 , just one of the major upcoming Disney movies slated to open by the end of the year.

How To See Treasure

For the time being, the only way to see Treasure when it’s released this June is to catch the movie on the big screen. The film will almost certainly be available on premium VOD services like Amazon, Vudu, and Apple TV in the weeks following its initial release and then streaming on one of the many platforms somewhere down the road, but we don’t have any specifics on either of those models at this time.

Treasure Doesn’t Have A Trailer, But A First-Look Clip Offers A Glimpse Into The Movie

Though Bleecker Street has yet to release a trailer for the upcoming movie (its release is only three months away from the time of this writing), we were able to get a look at a Treasure first-look clip showcasing what appears to be an early scene in the dramedy. The short clip, which can be found just below, paints a picture of both the tone of the film and its Eastern European setting:

It’s cold, it’s dreary, and it’s grey, but the short clip, which depicts Dunham’s character arriving at the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland where’s she trying to find her father, has a lot of humor. A man is smoking a cigarette trying to sell toilet paper outside the restroom, a brief interaction with a cab driver, and the contentious relationship shared by the daughter and father at the core of the movie adds a lot to the clip.

We will most likely get a proper trailer at some point before Treasure opens in theaters this June. And, based on how Bleecker Street keeps up a steady stream of videos for its upcoming releases on its YouTube page, we should have something sooner rather than later.

Lena Dunham And Stephen Fry Lead The Treasure Cast

When Treasure is released, its cast will be anchored by the performances of Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry, who play the daughter and father at the center of its story. In the film, Dunham takes on the role of Ruth, an American journalist taking part in an eye-opening and presumably tense trip to East Europe with her father. That’s where Stephen Fry comes into the picture as Edek, Ruth’s father and stubborn Holocaust survivor.

Dunham brings with her a ton of experience in movies and shows that find the balance between comedy and drama, including Girls, This Is 40, Tiny Furniture, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which she played Manson Family member “Gypsy.” As for Fry, he has been bouncing between comedy and drama (and everything in between) for well over 40 years, with some of his most recognizable projects being Chariots of Fire, V For Vendetta, A Fish Called Wanda, and A Bit of Fry & Laurie, a sketch comedy show he co-created with Hugh Laurie.

Treasure Follows A Music Journalist And Her Father As They Go On A Tour Of His Homeland of Poland

Treasure is both a road trip movie and a father-daughter dramedy, as it follows Ruth, an American music journalist, and her father, Edek, as they fly from New York to Poland sometime after the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. In a synopsis provided by Bleecker Street, it is revealed that while Ruth is making the trek to make sense of her family’s past, Edek, a Holocaust survivor, has something different in mind. Exactly what that is will be revealed when the movie is released this summer.

Treasure Is Based On Lily Brett’s Novel, Too Many Men

Treasure is loosely based on Lily Brett’s 1999 novel, Too Many Men, which, according to publisher Penguin Books , won a Commonwealth Writers’ Prize in 2000. The decorated novel, like the upcoming movie inspired by it, follows a New Yorker as she travels to Poland with her father in an attempt to learn more about her family’s past and connection to the Holocaust.

Julia Von Heinz Wrote And Directed Treasure

Julia von Heinz both wrote and directed Treasure, the latest film project for the prolific German filmmaker. Over the years, von Heinz has worked on movies like And Tomorrow the Entire World, Hanna’s Journey, and Nothing Else Matters, her 2007 directorial debut. John Quester, who’s worked extensively with von Heinz in the past, co-wrote the film’s script.

Treasure Is Not Yet Rated

We don’t know the Treasure rating at this time, even though the film has already premiered at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival. With only a few months between now and its June release, we should know more in the coming weeks. But, considering the nature of the story, it’s hard to imagine the new movie being anything besides PG-13 or rated R.