Liam Neeson Is Teaming Up With Reese Witherspoon’s Son And More For An Action Flick, And The Plot Sounds Wild

Liam Neeson has a remarkable talent for choosing intriguing roles. At 72, the Irish actor still brings unmatched intensity and energy to his action movies . Now, the Taken star is gearing up to join a dynamic ensemble of fresh, young talent in a new Gen Z, coming-of-age heist film, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank. This time, the veteran Hollywood A-lister will be sharing the screen with up-and-comer Deacon Phillippe , the son of Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. And, judging by the plot, this movie is going to be wild!

Per Deadline , this dark heist comedy features Liam Neeson as a former bank robber, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his teenage granddaughter overhears that his old gang wants to pull him back in for one last job to pay off a debt. Determined to keep him out of trouble, the granddaughter, played by Do Revenge cast member and Never Rarely Sometimes Always breakout Talia Ryder, comes up with a bold plan. She and her three loyal friends will rob the bank themselves before his old gang gets the chance.

The film is lining up an impressive ensemble of young actors who are quickly making names for themselves in Hollywood. Noah Jupe, known for his standout performances in A Quiet Place and Honey Boy, is in talks to join the cast, bringing his considerable talent to the film. Whitney Peak, who starred on the Gossip Girl reboot, and Jack Dylan Grazer, known for his roles in It and Shazam!, are also set to co-star. These young actors will play the three best friends to the granddaughter of Neeson’s character.

Deacon Phillippe is sure to be a point of public interest when it comes this film, as he steps into the spotlight with his first major role. As the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, expectations are high, but this project could be his big break. Although he made his debut in Netflix's hit teen romance show Never Have I Ever, this new part has the potential to truly launch his career.

Just 20 years old and currently studying music at New York University, the young Mr. Phillippe brings both youth and star power to the cast. Surely, fans of the actor’s parents will be excited to see how he continues their performing legacy in Hollywood. Interestingly, Deacon is about the same age his parents were when they starred in one of the best '90s teen flicks, the thriller Cruel Intentions. It makes you wonder if he might become a part of the 2020s equivalent.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

It might surprise our readers that the upcoming Liam Neeson-headed action flick is an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation based on the graphic novel by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss . Erik Feig’s Picturestart is developing and co-financing the project alongside Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and Black Mask Studios. With such a dynamic creative team behind it, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank is shaping to be a film to watch.

While the flick is still in the early stages of development and won't be hitting the 2024 movie schedule , it’s shaping up to be well worth the wait. With a mix of veteran actors and rising stars, a captivating plot, and a talented creative team, this 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank promises to be an exciting addition to both the heist and coming-of-age genres. I cannot wait to buy a ticket!