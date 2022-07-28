Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Is Going Into Acting Now, And There’s A Pic

Fans of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have had fun watching their kids Ava and Deacon grow up to look just like the Cruel Intentions stars . While the parents may not agree with fans about which child looks like which parent , the doppelgänger vibes are still astounding. Apparently, it’s not just physical appearances that run in the family, as the former couple’s son Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on Netflix’s popular teen romance Never Have I Ever, and he shared a pic ahead of his first role.

The younger child of the famous couple — who were married from 1999 to 2006 — celebrated Deacon’s 18th birthday last fall , and fans only could have hoped that his post-high school plans included getting bitten by the acting bug. The budding actor took to Instagram Stories to share an image from Never Have I Ever Season 3, in anticipation of the premiere, which is set to be released to Netflix subscribers on Friday, August 12. Take a look at Deacon's post for yourself:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Well, he’d sure be easy to pick out of a lineup, wouldn’t he? There’s no mistaking the fact that Deacon is the progeny of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, and it’ll definitely be exciting to see what drama his character brings to the Netflix series.

Deacon Phillippe will join the cast of Never Have I Ever in a guest starring role as Parker, a newcomer in the orbit of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Netflix announced (via People ). Parker is reportedly a member of a rival debate team from a rich private school. His lifestyle offers him certain advantages that allow him to coast as a student, so he's always ready to party.

A rich private school student who’s always ready to party? Nope, not getting Cruel Intentions vibes at all from this role. Although Parker’s path will certainly be different than the one traveled by his parents in the iconic ‘90s movie , it will be exciting to see what the character adds to the already-complicated world of Devi, Paxton and the rest.

Season 2 of the Mindy Kaling creation finally wrapped up — for now, at least — the debate between Team Ben (Jaren Lewison) vs. Team Paxton (Darren Barnet) , as Devi became Paxton’s girlfriend. However, there’s definitely more to come with that love triangle in Season 3, Kaling confirmed, after Eleanor (Ramona Young) told Ben that Devi originally wanted to pick him. Lawson himself has said that Ben will have an “inner conflict” about whether to continue his relationship with Aneesa (Megan Suri) or follow his heart back to Devi.

Among other things we've learned about Never Have I Ever Season 3 is that this won’t be the end of the popular series, with Mindy Kaling announcing a “fourth and final season” has been approved to come out next year.