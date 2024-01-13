Lily Gladstone’s Mom Had The Most Adorably Relatable Reaction To Meeting Timothée Chalamet At The Golden Globes
We don't blame you, Betty!
Lily Gladstone made history as the first indigenous person to be awarded Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globes this past weekend for her work in Martin Scorsese's bold Western epic Killers of the Flower Moon (which you can now stream with an Apple TV+ subscription). But it wasn't only that monumental and much-earned win that had her mother beaming on Sunday evening.
During a January 11 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Montana-born actress discussed attending the star-studded Hollywood ceremony for the first time with her mom Betty as her date, the latter of whom was understandably star-struck by one of the Globes' most famous attendees: heartthrob Timothée Chalamet.
Gladstone said that her mother was left "blushing" simply being in the same vicinity as the dashing Dune leading man, telling Fallon:
Given the very famous company that Lily and Betty kept that evening, including Gladstone's KOTFM co-star and Titanic icon Leonardo DiCaprio, it's only natural that mama would get a bit shook-up by such celebrity run-ins. Gladstone also relayed how her mother got to meet the legendary Meryl Streep, who reportedly thanked Betty for being "a parent of an artist." You can check out the clip below:
Aside from Betty getting reasonably flustered under Chalamet's swoon-worthy gaze—Gladstone doesn't have to worry about any untoward "flirty" behavior, though, as the Wonka actor spent most of the ceremony smooching his girlfriend Kylie Jenner—Lily said that her mother otherwise did "remarkably well" amongst the A-listers at Sunday night's event, despite some pre-show jitters:
As for her own experience, the performer jokingly likened navigating the Golden Globes for the first time to Squid Game, the very stressful South Korean hit series on Netflix.
Gladstone gave a sweet shout-out to her mother during her acceptance speech, praising the parent for championing her daughter's Blackfeet and Nimiipuu heritage growing up, despite not being Native herself.
Lily dedicated the historic win to her mother as well as her "beautiful sisters," telling them that she was "standing on all of [their] shoulders."
We'll be seeing more of the actress and hopefully her sweet mom Betty as the awards circuit continues, with Gladstone again up for Best Actress at this Sunday's Critics Choice Awards. And for Betty's sake, our fingers are crossed that there are more encounters with Mr. Chalamet in her future!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley