Lily Gladstone’s Mom Had The Most Adorably Relatable Reaction To Meeting Timothée Chalamet At The Golden Globes

Lily Gladstone made history as the first indigenous person to be awarded Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globes this past weekend for her work in Martin Scorsese's bold Western epic Killers of the Flower Moon (which you can now stream with an Apple TV+ subscription). But it wasn't only that monumental and much-earned win that had her mother beaming on Sunday evening.

During a January 11 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Montana-born actress discussed attending the star-studded Hollywood ceremony for the first time with her mom Betty as her date, the latter of whom was understandably star-struck by one of the Globes' most famous attendees: heartthrob Timothée Chalamet.

Gladstone said that her mother was left "blushing" simply being in the same vicinity as the dashing Dune leading man, telling Fallon:

The one that she was blushing about, though, she's like, 'Timothee Chalamet keeps looking at me and smiling!'

Given the very famous company that Lily and Betty kept that evening, including Gladstone's KOTFM co-star and Titanic icon Leonardo DiCaprio, it's only natural that mama would get a bit shook-up by such celebrity run-ins. Gladstone also relayed how her mother got to meet the legendary Meryl Streep, who reportedly thanked Betty for being "a parent of an artist." You can check out the clip below:

Aside from Betty getting reasonably flustered under Chalamet's swoon-worthy gaze—Gladstone doesn't have to worry about any untoward "flirty" behavior, though, as the Wonka actor spent most of the ceremony smooching his girlfriend Kylie Jenner—Lily said that her mother otherwise did "remarkably well" amongst the A-listers at Sunday night's event, despite some pre-show jitters:

She was a little nervous beforehand but by the end she was really feeling it. She asked if she could keep her Valentino, which, you know, we'll see.

As for her own experience, the performer jokingly likened navigating the Golden Globes for the first time to Squid Game, the very stressful South Korean hit series on Netflix.

It was wild. You grow up watching these things and you see how the sausage is made and it's kind of, you know, it's a production. When the commercial break stars, you know, everybody's scrambling to the bathroom and back...and it was kind of cutthroat, it was a little like 'Squid Game.' If you were out of your chair when the cameras were rolling, you were stuck there.

Gladstone gave a sweet shout-out to her mother during her acceptance speech, praising the parent for championing her daughter's Blackfeet and Nimiipuu heritage growing up, despite not being Native herself.

I’m here with my mum who, even though she’s not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language growing up.

Lily dedicated the historic win to her mother as well as her "beautiful sisters," telling them that she was "standing on all of [their] shoulders."

We'll be seeing more of the actress and hopefully her sweet mom Betty as the awards circuit continues, with Gladstone again up for Best Actress at this Sunday's Critics Choice Awards. And for Betty's sake, our fingers are crossed that there are more encounters with Mr. Chalamet in her future!