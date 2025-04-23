How Serious Are Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner? His Mom Says He's Got An $11 Million House As Skin In The Game

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner continue to attempt to keep their relationship private, but their efforts are somewhat in vain when even the smallest details are leaked in interviews that they have nothing to do with. IN this case, the actor's mother, Nicole Flender was recently did an interview about her career in realty, and she dropped some details about a wildly expensive house he purchased to be closer to his partner.

As Chalamet making movies that fans can't get enough of, Flender is busy making deals in New York City to help her clients secure the living spaces of their dreams. Despite her resident expertise, however, she revealed to Curbed revealed the actor did not call up his mama when buying his home in Beverly Hills. Flender explained how it went down below:

Did he ask for my advice? No. He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house.’

Perhaps it was a tad disrespectful for Timothée Chalamet not to consult his mom, though I would imagine anyone purchasing a home for that obscene amount of money likely doesn't have to worry about any touch-ups they might have to do after moving in. Plus, it seems like the move was potentially motivated by its location, which is in the same area as Kylie Jenner.

Even if Jenner has snubbed her boyfriend in award show posts and otherwise, Nicole Flender had a positive take on the business mogul dating her son. While she didn't speak at length about their relationship, she did share her personal experience with Jenner:

I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me.

It's good to hear that Kylie Jenner seemingly has his mother's approval, even if her son went and bought a house to be closer to her without waiting to hear any of her advice from her time in real estate. Does this mean that things are really getting serious between the two celebrities?

Will this someday turn into their mom moving to Beverly Hills and us getting some type of television reality series similar to The Kardashians? I'd love that if Timothée Chalamet were able to do skits similar to what he did on his latest Saturday Night Live appearance, but it doesn't seem as though his mother is leaving Manhattan anytime soon. Nicole Flender said she likes to let their children live their lives, while she lives hers:

Would you like your mom to be trailing you everywhere? I like being able to go visit them.

Kris Jenner could never. The famous momager is always in the headlines alongside her children as they seemingly do everything together, whether it's starring on reality television or sending extravagant gifts to people for traveling to space. Of course, it's different strokes for different folks, and this isn't to say one parent's take on how much they should interact with their children is right or wrong.

Even with these occasional details, we're still largely in the dark about the full scope of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship. Does spending time together in New York suggest they are more than just casually dating? I would like to think so, but there's a big jump between that and getting engaged, walking down the aisle, and getting married.

Is it too soon to speculate on any of that? We have no idea given the privacy Chalamet and Jenner manage to keep on their relationship, but it's not like other celebrity couples aren't going through the same thing. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have fielded all sorts of questions since announcing their engagement, and I can't blame any stars for wanting to keep their private life after wraps after seeing that duo being put through the ringer.

For now, all we can do is learn about Timothée Chalamet's house-buying habits from his mom, and continue to wait for more updates on Kylie Jenner. CinemaBlend likes to keep tabs on both, and reporting on all the biggest news happening in entertainment.