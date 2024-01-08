The Golden Globes Aired Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Kissing, And The Internet Exploded

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have captured the attention of the public. Plenty of powerful pairs were present to see who won the 2024 Golden Globes, including a rare public appearance by Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. While they seemingly still aren't red carpet official, the Globes aired footage of them kissing and being affectionate. And as a result, the internet exploded.

Rumors about this pair of A-listers have been swirling for months now, with Jenner recently sneaking into the premiere of Wonka to support the 28 year-old actor. They pulled a similar move for the Golden Globes, not posing together on the carpet but spending the event together. We saw plenty of footage of Chalamet and Jenner during the transitions to/from commercials on the telecast, leading to countless Twitter responses. One fan joked that the Globes was basically became a tribute for the celebrity couple, posting:

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42OfhiJanuary 8, 2024 See more

I mean, they're not wrong. Clearly the cameramen and control room at the Golden Globes knew the public's interest in this couple, and was sure to give the people what they want. So while Will Smith didn't slap anyone at the event, headlines were made nonetheless.

While Chalamet is one of the biggest film actors out there, he can sometimes be the butt of jokes. And while the Golden Globes showed off him and Kylie Jenner's PDA, folks began poking fun at them online. Case in point:

Timothee and Kylie at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/ccuAwpwYPHJanuary 8, 2024 See more

Pretty funny, no? Considering just how wildly successful both Chalamet and Jenner are, they probably can take a joke or two about their relationship. We'll just have to wait and see if they ever do the red carpet together for one of Chalamet's upcoming movies.

The discourse surrounding Jenner/Chalamet at the Globes also went viral due to a rumored scuffle they reportedly had with Taylor Swift. Per the rumors, Swift wanted to take a photo with Timothée, but Kylie shut it down. While we wait for official word about whether or not that's true, folks online couldn't help but notice any time that trio of celebs were shown in succession during the Golden Globes telecast. As one fan posted,

AND THE WAY IT GOES FROM TIMOTHEE AND KYLIE TO TAYLOR I CANTTT CAMERA MAN IS MESSYYY pic.twitter.com/oJQdJGGXoOJanuary 8, 2024 See more

Chalamet was nominated for his role in Wonka at the Golden Globes, although he didn't manage to take home the trophy. But that hasn't stopped him from making countless headlines, thanks to attending the event with Kylie Jenner.

Truly it seems like Twitter was obsessed with this pair's attendance at the Globes, as well as the various celebrity run-ins they must have had throughout the star-studded event. Just look at the following tweet about the seating plan:

now why did they seat Jennifer Aniston opposite Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, I- pic.twitter.com/MRoR1A3SQ1January 8, 2024 See more

Awards Season is officially upon us, and there will be plenty more events and telecasts over the next few months. After Chalamet and Jenner went so viral last weekend, perhaps they'll start walking the carpet together and really giving the public what they want. Only time will tell.

Chalamet returns to the big screen in Dune: Part Two on March 1st, following the movie's strikes-related delay. We'll just wait and see what comes next for this celebrity couple.