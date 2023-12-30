Lily Gladstone Recalls Buying Future Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic On VHS, And The ‘90s Nostalgia Is Too Much For Me
We love a nostalgic moment.
Lily Gladstone is getting standout acclaim for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon as wealthy Osage woman Mollie Kyle, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart, Mollie's duplicitous husband. And it turns out, the actress has a deep love for her co-star's other standout performance in Titanic, as she has a VHS of the film. Let's just say I love this '90s nostalgia for Titanic just as much as both actors' performances in Martin Scorsese's latest movie.
Even more exciting than the awards buzz that's been humming around the 37-year-old actress — she's already scored a 2024 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress— was the mere chance to meet the Titanic icon, Gladstone recently revealed to People:
Can't you feel all the '90s nostalgia? I sure can. DiCaprio, of course, starred as the romantic artist Jack Dawson in the 1997 James Cameron-directed epic, opposite Kate Winslet's debutante Rose DeWitt Bukater.
Gladstone praised both Winslet and DiCaprio's performances in the beloved drama, but though she admitted that the character of Jack Dawson "was great," she didn't crush on the character like the millions of other '90s-era moviegoers who fell for the Hollywood heartthrob. The actress said she would "project" her childhood crushes onto Jack, but that she never crushed on Leo's character himself:
The Montana native also revealed to the outlet that Titanic wasn't the first time she saw DiCaprio act onscreen, citing his early films like the 1993 coming-of-age drama What's Eating Gilbert Grape—for which the then-19-year-old actor received his first Academy Award nominations, becoming the seventh-youngest Best Supporting Actor nominee—and the 1996 Shakespeare remake Romeo + Juliet, which "she loved."
However, it was actually another one of young Leo's '90s roles that Lily cited as her favorite from the acclaimed actor: the 1998 action drama The Man in the Iron Mask, in which DiCaprio played both King Louis XIV and his twin brother Phillippe.
Along with loving DiCaprio's work in the '90s, Gladstone also praised her Killers of the Flower Moon co-star's recent work, him switching roles in the Martin Scorsese movie and pushing back against the "white savior" narrative found in so many films focused on indigenous communities.
Now it looks like Lily will very likely be joining her Titanic fave in the Academy's storied history: she is this year's Best Actress frontrunner in 2024 Oscar conversations, and DiCaprio will likely be nominated for his Killers performance as well, adding to a decades-spanning Oscar resume that includes five nominations and one win, for The Revenant.
Overall, I'm so here for Lily Gladstone's appreciation for her co-star's career, especially all those '90s movies, and I can't wait to see how her career flourishes, just like DiCaprio's did because of films like Titanic.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest