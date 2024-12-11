A Live-Action Tangled Is Happening, And I'm Excited About The Latest Hire Being Lined Up For One Big Reason

With the second live-action The Lion King movie, Mufasa, on the horizon this holiday season, Walt Disney Studios is already reportedly lining up the next of the upcoming live-action Disney remakes behind the scenes by turning to 2010’s Tangled. While part of me is scoffing at yet another remake from the House of Mouse, I think the pick that is in negotiations to be the director is actually an inspired one.

The Director Is In Negotiations For Tangled

Michael Gracey, who made his directorial debut in 2017 for The Greatest Showman, is reportedly in negotiations to helm the live-action Tangled, per Deadline . While we haven’t heard much about the movie thus far, it was only a matter of time, right? It’s been rumored the studio has been developing the movie for over a year now, between some people sharing their opinions about who should play Rapunzel and Zachary Levi throwing in his thoughts for who should play a live-action Flynn Rider . It's also been popular among fans to hope for cameos from both Levi and Mandy Moor e in a remake.

The Tangled remake is also reportedly being written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who previously wrote solid comedies like Someone Great, Unpregnant and Do Revenge, along with co-writing Thor: Love And Thunder with Taika Waititi.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

While I'm Not Over The Moon About Another Remake, I'm Excited About This Possible Hire For One Big Reason

As a Disney fan, I can’t help but be curious about a Disney remake whenever they are in the works. However, considering the studio’s track record for these movies are pretty hit and miss, I don’t know how I feel about Tangled being the next one on the list. For one, it’s among the newer Walt Disney Animation movies , as it is less than 15 years old, so I just don’t see why we necessarily need an update to the movie in ways other titles like Snow White or Peter Pan might.

But hey if no one can stop the live-action Disney train, Michael Gracey is a solid pick. I’m especially excited that the Mouse House is looking to the director because he has shown he can 100% direct an awesome song and dance number with all he put together in The Greatest Showman, and I would want the live-action Tangled to place attention on its incredible music in ways that make it feel like a massive Hollywood musical.

The original Tangled has one of the most romantic Disney scenes in the studio’s history with “I See The Light.” In my opinion, the movie has one of the best couples as well, so it will be exciting to see that chemistry come to life as well. But most of all, I do want a focus on the musical element of the movie, and I think Michael Gracey can hit that home run.