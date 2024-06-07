32 Romantic Disney Scenes That Make Me Believe In Love Again

When it comes to Disney movies, there are plenty of instances where I’m sure we all look at the TV screen, look at our partner next, and sigh, wondering how our lives could never be as romantic as the couples in Disney movies. Alright, well, maybe that was a bit dramatic, but you get what I mean – and today, we’ll be going over some of the best romantic scenes in Disney movies that give me hope in true love.

Ariel And Eric During “Kiss The Girl” (The Little Mermaid)

One of my favorite Disney scenes comes from The Little Mermaid. Not only does the “Kiss the Girl” scene provide one of the best Disney songs ever, but it’s also a significant turning point in Eric and Ariel’s relationship.

Hercules Literally Risking His Life To Save Meg (Hercules)

Hercules is such an underrated Disney classic , and while it has gotten plenty of praise in the last few years, including talk of a live-action remake , I will never forgive it for not being nearly as big as it should have been. Hercules and Meg were the definition of the ‘it’ couple, and I’m pretty sure not every man would dive into a river of death, risk losing their lives, and so much more to save their significant other—the definition of love.

Lady And Tramp Sharing A Dinner (Lady And The Tramp)

It’s funny when I watch The Lady and the Tramp now as an adult because I can’t help but think that these dogs are getting celebrity treatment, getting fresh spaghetti and meatballs from a chef. But of course, I have to put down the two main characters swapping meatballs and spaghetti.

Carl And Ellie’s Montage (Up)

I’m not crying; you are.

Rewatching Up as an adult is always a hard-hitter, but you want to know what still hits just as hard? Watching Carl and Ellie’s montage of their love story. Heck, I recall seeing this film in the theater with my dad and remembering it as the first time I ever saw him cry. It’s profound love, people.

Simba And Nala Reuniting (The Lion King)

There is literally nothing better than a friends-to-lovers romance, and I stand by that because now, we have a cemented foundation on which to start a new relationship. And nothing tells a better story than Nala and Simba when they reunite after years apart in The Lion King. Look at these two – they are so in love, and it’s so adorable.

Eugene And Rapunzel In The Boat (Tangled)

Tangled is a better movie than Frozen , and one of the reasons is that the central relationship between Eugene and Rapunzel legit gives me butterflies even now. I could point out so many scenes between them, but for the sake of space, I’ll say the lantern scene. Eugene is renting out a boat for them on a lake to watch the lanterns in the sky – peak romance moves right there, my man.

Kiara And Kovu’s Little Love Boat Ride (The Lion King 2)

A lot of people don’t really know that much about The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride, considering that it was never released in theaters, but I have a soft spot for it. In the central love story, Kiara (Simba’s daughter) and Kovu (the son of a leader of outcast lions) are great enemies to lovers. One of their best moments is when they are on a love-boat ride, thanks to Rafiki, during the song “Upendi.” I still dance to it now.

Eve Trying Her Best To Save Wall-E (WALL-E)

WALL-E is undoubtedly one of the best Pixar movies by far, and while it paints a dystopian view of the world (that almost feels like it’s slowly coming true), at its core is a love story between two robots. The final scene, where Wall-E has basically been destroyed and Eve is trying her absolute hardest to save him – brings tears to my eyes every time.

Kristoff Getting Anna Home When The Coldness Spreads (Frozen)

Frozen is a great movie about sisterly love, but in terms of romance, Kristoff and Anna are pretty great, too. A great scene to point out is when Kristoff rides Sven home back to Arendelle for even a chance that Anna could live after the coldness in her spreads. He started off not even wanting to travel with her to save her. Adorable.

Pongo And Perdita Literally Bringing Their Owners Together (101 Dalmatians)

I always say that there is no purer love than a dog’s love, and I think Pongo and Perdita perfectly exemplify that. But you want to know what’s better than them? The fact that these two were so enamored with each other that they literally brought their owners together, too. Talk about fate.

Aladdin’s Carpet Ride (Aladdin)

I’m, like, 99% sure that “A Whole New World” has become one of the most iconic romance songs of all time, so of course, I have to include the scene from Aladdin that features him taking Jasmine out on a magic carpet ride. Haven’t we all wished for a prince to sweep us off our feet literally?

Prince Charming Literally Going From Town To Town To Find His Love (Cinderella)

While Cinderella to me isn’t one of the best Disney films ever, there’s no denying its impact and the fact that the Prince did make a very romantic gesture. He’s so enamored with Cinderella, not knowing her name, that he uses a shoe going from town to town in order to find her.

The Beast Gifting Belle A Library (Beauty And The Beast)

As someone who is counting down every upcoming book-to-screen adaptation that is coming out, do you know the things I would do to be gifted a library like Belle? The Beast in Beauty and the Beast just casually had this whole library in his castle and decided to give it to Belle when feelings began to arrive. I wish. That’s so sweet.

Prince Phillip Fighting A LITERAL Dragon For Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)

I mean, you really can’t get a better protector than Prince Phillip, who literally went to defeat a dragon for Aurora in Sleeping Beauty. It’s not like he had a giant crossbow or anything like that – he went in with just a sword, and my god, I can’t help but admire that and also love that kind of energy for Aurora.

Elizabeth And Nicholas Marry Again (The Parent Trap)

I always love second-chance romances in any of the best rom-com out there, and The Parent Trap is an excellent example of that. While we do see Elizabeth and Nicholas kiss at the very end of the film, it’s the pictures we see of their second wedding that make me swoon and awe and practically cry.

Eric Giving Ariel The Reigns (The Little Mermaid)

You know, upon watching The Little Mermaid as an adult, I’ve slowly come to realize that Eric and Ariel were actually a decent couple, considering it felt like everyone fell in love so quickly with older Disney movies. Eric, who barely even knows Ariel, takes her out on a journey into town for fun and lets her control the carriage of a horse because she showed interest. Was it necessarily wise? No, but it was still fun.

Giselle And Robert Finally Kiss (Enchanted)

Rewatching Enchanted is always fun when you’re older, especially when you realize that the songs are incredible and I could jam to them every time. But after seeing Giselle and Robert dance around each other for an entire movie, their kiss at the very end is so fulfilling, and I always feel myself take a deep sigh of relief whenever it happens.

Eugene Telling Rapunzel That She Was His New Dream (Tangled)

God, that's the gut punch that this scene always gives me. In Tangled, when Mother Goethel stabs Flynn, Eugene cuts off Rapunzel’s hair in order for Goethal to die, rendering her unable to heal him. As he dies, he says to Rapunzel that she has become his new dream, referencing a song earlier in the movie. Thankfully, she’s able to bring him back, but this moment is so beautifully sad.

When Belle Danced With The Beast For The First Time (Beauty And The Beast)

I’m pretty sure Beauty and the Beast has some of the most iconic romantic scenes ever, and one of them is undoubtedly Belle and the Beast dancing for the first time. It’s slow at first; both are not used to the feelings that are there, but they eventually relax and have fun, and – ugh, I’m swooning thinking about it.

Troy Decides To Do Both Theater And Basketball To Be Closer To Gabriella (High School Musical 3: Senior Year)

Okay, let’s not address the fact that Troy’s most significant issue in life was whether he wanted to play basketball or theater and that his friends were criticizing him for it – because my man did not deserve that pain. But what we can talk about is how Troy decides to follow his heart and go to a school closer to home so he can be closer to Gabriella at Stanford. I love it.

Tiana Teaches Naveen How To Mince (The Princess And The Frog)

Tiana is an underrated Disney princess and a great role model. One of my favorite parts about her is that she can cook like no one is watching. When she and Prince Naveen are frogs and need food, she decides to teach Prince Naveen himself how to mince mushrooms. I don’t know what it is about this scene, but it makes me smile every time I see the look in his eyes when he’s impressed with her knife skills.

Pocahontas Saving John Smith (Pocahontas)

Forget the historical inaccuracies of this film. Instead, let’s talk about how Pocahontas and John Smith were a decently good couple (in the movie) and that she threw herself against her people to save him. Only the fictional versions of these characters make me believe in love again – not the actual figures they are based on. But it’s still a good scene.

Wade And Ember Finally Embrace (Elemental)

I don’t think you can really get better than fire and water finding a way to co-exist. It is a significant plot point in Elemental that both Wade and Ember wouldn’t be able to touch each other if romance ever entered the picture, but at the very end of the film, they embrace it. It’s a moving scene, and it is one I still love to watch.

Kristoff Dressing Up For Anna (Frozen 2)

Kristoff is a very manly man – meaning his dressing up in a fancy suit with slicked-back hair isn’t really his style. However, he does do this for Anna’s coronation in Frozen 2, and it’s a charming gesture – although she does say she prefers him in leather after.

Will And Elizabeth Marry In The Middle Of A Battle (Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest)

Literally, how can you get more romantic than getting married in the middle of a battle? The Pirates of the Caribbean movies drop off with Will and Elizabeth’s romance in later films, but man, these first few were top-tier – and then tying the knot while fighting for their lives with that Hans Zimmer score in the background? Chills, every time.

The Beast Lets Belle Go (Beauty And The Beast)

To lose something is to have loved something, and that phrase is thoroughly used in Beauty and the Beast. Despite falling for Belle, the Beast lets her go after their dance because she sees that her father is in trouble. He cares about her happiness more than anything else, and…that is true love right there.

Jane Decides To Stay In The Jungle With Tarzan (Tarzan)

You know, I always wonder how Jane adapted to Tarzan because the fact that she stays behind to be with him is the most significant act of love on this list. Think about it – she left behind her entire world to stay with this man. I’d love to know how their interactions went once the movie was done.

When Aladdin Stares At Jasmine For The First Time (Aladdin)

Everyone dreams of having someone stare at them the way that Aladdin does the first time he spots Jasmine in Aladdin. That look of utter infatuation and love at first sight – it gets me every time. He’s so down bad it’s not even funny.

Opposites Truly Attract Between Sergeant Tamora Jean Calhoun And Felix (Wreck-It-Ralph)

Wreck-It Ralph is a great 2010s Disney movie with many great themes and relationships. One I never expected was between Sergeant Tamora Jean Calhoun and Felix, two people from two very different games who somehow find their way to each other through this crazy journey. Opposites truly do attract.

Ariel Singing To Eric (The Little Mermaid)

I think everyone would love to wake up to a mermaid singing to them, but the way that Ariel does it is so ethereal – and it makes total sense why Eric would fall in love with that voice. I mean, come on – saving someone and then singing to them? Pure love, right there.

Hercules Being The Absolute Cutest With Meg In The Garden (Hercules)

Hercules and Meg are one of my absolute favorite couples in all of Disney, and I can’t get over their date and walking in the garden afterward. I don’t know what it is – maybe it’s the fact that this super strong man who is so nerdy and silly in front of Meg, this headstrong girl, melts her defenses, and it makes me swoon. Either way, it’s adorable.

Ben Getting A Sign From His Wife (Haunted Mansion)

2023’s Haunted Mansion had no right to be as emotional as it was, and it was made even more emotional when Ben, at the very end, received a sign from his wife from the beyond. His wife, who loved tater tots – and now Ben himself found a cat named Tater Tot. Shut up. Shut up. I am getting tears in my eyes just writing about it.