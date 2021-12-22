LOTR’s Elijah Wood Compares Frodo Fame To Mark Hamill And Harrison Ford In Star Wars
By Corey Chichizola published
Elijah Wood's name will always been synonymous with Lord of the Rings and Frodo Baggins.
There are a few massive movie franchises that are able to define a certain period of filmmaking. Peter Jackson’s acclaimed Lord of the Rings trilogy is certainly in this category, with the starring cast synonymous with their roles. That includes Elijah Wood, who recently compared his Frodo fame to Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in Star Wars.
Elijah Wood has been in the film business since he was a kid, although he’ll always be known for his performance as Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings movie. Those three epic blockbusters have continued to permeate the pop culture landscape, especially with the extended cuts available to stream on HBO Max. Wood recently spoke about his feelings about his continued LOTR fame, saying:
Talk about a healthy attitude. While some actors might hate being called by their character’s name, Elijah Wood seems to kind of enjoy it. Namely because it represents such a great time in his life: filming Lord of the Rings movies in New Zealand with killer cast mates like Sean Astin.
Elijah Wood’s comments to The New York Times helps to show how the actor feels about his ongoing legacy as a Hobbit. It’s been nearly two decades since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King arrived in theaters back in 2003. And in that time Wood has presumably been able to reflect about his years spent in Middle Earth.
The comparison between Lord of the Rings and Star Wars fame is a fair one, as both franchises had a massive impact upon their release. And while actors like Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford have had long and successful careers, their names will always be associated with Han Solo and Luke Skywalker respectively. That’s especially true because the galaxy far, far away continues to grow with new movie and television content.
As for Elijah Wood, the Frodo callouts will likely continue as the Lord of the Rings TV show for Amazon eventually starts airing. The generations of fans are definitely intrigued by this concept, and it should be interesting to see if/how it connects to the Peter Jackson movies. Especially since it’s set thousands of years before the events of the franchise.
Elijah Wood has a number of projects coming down the line himself, including The Toxic Avenger and L.A. Rush. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.