Ludacris And Some Fast And Furious Fans Responded To Hobbs' Return, But I'm Most Stoked About Jason Momoa's Reaction

The mid-credits scene of Fast X was revealed before the movie opened for most audiences, so many people knew that Dwayne Johnson would be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. However, we didn’t really know what that meant until more recently. Rather than simply returning for Fast & Furious 11 (or Fast X Part II as it is also being called) Johnson's Hobbs is coming back for what’s being called a spinoff film to bridge the finale, and the fans and the villain, are here for it.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to confirm reports that he will be starring in a spinoff movie that will act as a bridge between the two-part Fast & Furious finale that is Fast X. Fans responded in a big way of course, but there were also some replies from the Fast Family, including Jason Momoa, who posted once as himself, but also in character as Dante, saying…

HIIII DADDY. i’m ready…and waiting -DANTE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

The final scene of Fast X reveals that in addition to making Dominic Toretto’s life hell, Dante is also going after Hobbs, as the man who actually pulled the trigger and killed his father. Momoa played Dante as a completely over the top character, so this response from him is absolutely perfect, but Momoa responded a second time as himself to express how excited he is to headline a movie with The Rock, in a film that will be somewhat groundbreaking for AAPI representation…

well fucking finally here we go uso. so stoked for us and the fans this will be amazing. polynesians on the big screen aloha j.

While Jason Momoa was the most excited for the upcoming movie, he wasn’t the only Fast X cast member to respond. Ludacris did as well. He dropped the “look of triumph” emoji, so he’s clearly also excited that Hobbs is back in the family.

😤😤😤😤😤

Fans also had a lot to say about the return of Dwayne Johnson. As one might expect, 99% of the responses are positive. These are mostly fans of Johnson or Fast & Furious, or both, that are responding, so of course they’re going to be happy to see one of their favorite stars return to the fold. As one commenter put it…

Yeaaah babyyyy! Fast without Hobbs is incomplete

But it should be said that there are a few snide and sarcastic responses, including one who suggested that The Rock had some motivation to put his feud with Vin Diesel in the past, as his last big starring effort, Black Adam was not the success anybody was hoping for, and the character is on hold following the plan to reboot the DC Universe. As the commenter said…

Had to come crawling back after Black Adam was nuked out of existence?

While the reports are clear that this upcoming spinoff is not the long delayed Hobbs & Shaw 2 is still sounds a lot like exactly the sort of movie that I thought the next Fast & Furious movie should be, so I’m certainly excited to see what comes next.