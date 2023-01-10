Will Horror Fans Get An Unrated Version Of M3GAN? Here’s What The Movie’s Writer Says

M3GAN became a viral social media sensation immediately after the first trailer dropped. Though predictions were optimistic, no one could have predicted how well the PG-13 horror flick would do on its opening weekend. The movie blew past all expectations , doubling predictions to rake in over $30 million domestically on a reported $12 million budget. Though producer James Wan is too superstitious about confirming , a sequel seems like a done deal. But there is something else fans of the first movie and horror fans, in general, should get pumped about, and that’s a bloodier and unrated version. The film’s screenwriter Akela Cooper says she heard it’s already on the books.

While speaking with the Los Angeles Times ( via Deadline ) the Hollywood writer said the original script was a far gorier affair. However, after the four-foot maniacal doll went viral and received the meme treatment , Universal decided to release a PG-13 cut, allowing the younger crowd to enjoy the movie. A decision Cooper says she understands but thinks an unrated version should be released. She said:

No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point…

I think it’s terrific that there was a quality horror movie release that was suitable for a younger audience. M3GAN was the first scary flick my preteen daughter asked to see, which goes to show you, Universal’s marketing campaign was effective. I took my daughter to see M3GAN, her first theatrical horror movie experience, and she had a blast. M3GAN was a shared experience I had with my daughter that I couldn’t have had if the movie were Rated R. Though if I had watched it without my child present, I probably would have preferred something with a bit more teeth. I think a lot of horror fans would agree. So an unrated cut would be music to my ears. If Akela Cooper is to be believed, we may get what we want because the writer added that she heard an unrated cut was already on Universal’s to-do list. She continued:

I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie.

What sets M3GAN apart from other current horror cinema offerings, besides its PG-13 rating, is its willingness to play up the humor and camp. The film’s screenwriter, who was also responsible for penning James Wan’s 2021 gonzo horror hit Malignant , says she’s happy to be leading the charge on bringing back the “fun” to horror. Cooper continued:

I’m happy that I could have a hand in bringing back fun horror that doesn’t take itself so seriously. I’m reading about more horror movies that are wild, out-there ideas coming out or being bought. And some of them are original, which is good! I’m happy that I could steer that ship so that studio execs can be like, ‘Oh! There might actually be money in them thar hills.’

Akela Cooper’s level of fun present in the M3GAN script undoubtedly had a large hand in making it the box office hit its become. It’s somewhat of a shame her original vision for something much more visceral had to be cut down. However, I’m hopeful that a gorier unrated cut will be released sooner than later, followed by M3GAN 2.