'Can't Believe I'm Going To Say This': Snoop Dogg Did The NFL's Christmas Halftime Show, And Fans Had Some Big Feelings

For many people celebrating the holidays, sports are a big part of their annual tradition, whether that’s seeing Shaq crash into a Christmas tree during one of the NBA’s offerings or taking in an NFL game. Netflix has gotten into the NFL holiday spirit for the past couple of years, and fans had some big feelings about Snoop Dogg’s halftime show during the matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.

Netflix showed what it was capable of as far as NFL halftime shows go last year, when its “Beyoncé Bowl” went off without a hitch. This time around, Snoop Dogg headlined the “Holiday Halftime Party,” which featured other artists from all musical genres in a Christmas-themed show that included an orchestra, a choir and lots of dancers for a performance that was widely praised by those with a Netflix subscription. One fan wrote:

Can't believe I'm going to say this… Dear NFL, please put Snoop Dogg in charge of the Super Bowl Halftime Show! What I just watched on Netflix was classy, modest, well-done, and appealed to everyone!

I had pretty much the same takeaway after watching the performance, saying that the caliber and variety of musicians, as well as the energy projected by all involved, rivaled any Super Bowl Halftime Show in recent memory. (Snoop Dogg knows a thing or two about that, anyway, having been part of a historic Halftime Show back in 2022.)

It’s really hard to please a universal audience in these types of situations, and I can’t say I ever expected to see a trio of ballerinas dancing across the stage to the intro of Snoop Dogg’s “Nuthin' but a G'thang.” But somehow it all really, really worked, and fans couldn’t stop posting about it on social media, saying:

This halftime show had everything…Snoop DoggK-Pop Demon Hunters A random hipster music conductor Lainey Wilson Andrea Bocelli & Son Candy Canes And a horny Martha Stewart pic.twitter.com/iFqIPFUSYNDecember 25, 2025

In addition to some of the classics by the D-O-double G, Snoop welcomed the Huntr/x singers from KPop Demon Hunters, whose shortened rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” gave them the opportunity to sing a line from their Golden Globe-nominated hit “Golden” when they reached the “Five golden rings” portion of the song.

EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI perform during Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Snoop Dogg’s longtime friend Martha Stewart opened and closed the show, which also featured Christmas carols from country music singer Lainey Wilson, Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo. Dov Kleiman called it “one of the greatest performances of all time, writing:

Snoop Dogg’s FULL Christmas halftime show on Netflix.• Snoop Dogg• K-Pop Demon Hunters• Lainey Wilson• Andrea and Matteo BocelliOne of the greatest performances of All Time.🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/9eYedxh3QJDecember 25, 2025

And I guess we’ll forgive Pat McAfee for not knowing who Andrea Bocelli is, given how complimentary he was of his and Matteo's performance. In the end, the sports commentator gave Snoop and company a 10/10, writing:

This is an epic halftime show.Snoop CRUSHED.. some K Pop.. Lainey.. Duck Hodges.. couple dudes I don’t know singing some classics perfectlyA LOT of Christmas celebraish and nostalgia pic.twitter.com/M3H2xz64bTDecember 25, 2025

Praise for the Holiday Halftime Party got back to Snoop Dogg, too, and he responded to the outpouring of love with his own message, writing on X:

THANK YOU 🙏🏿December 25, 2025

If you want to see more of Snoop Dogg, you won’t have to wait too long. He’ll be back commentating on the Milano Cortana Winter Olympics from Italy when the games begin on the 2026 TV schedule in February.