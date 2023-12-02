Macaulay Culkin Got Super Emotional After Reuniting With Home Alone Mom Catherine O'Hara At His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

When thinking of “former child stars,” it’s’ likely that Macaulay Culkin, known for his role as Kevin McCallister in two of the best Christmas Movies of all time, Home Alone and its sequel, Lost in New York, comes to mind. Despite a decline in his fame over the years, the Good Son performer is among several former child stars who continue to work in the industry. Recently, the actor experienced an emotional reunion with his on-screen mom, Catherine O’Hara, during the unveiling of his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The heartfelt moment between the Getting Even With Dad star and his “fake mom” stirred deep emotions, marking a poignant highlight in the ceremony.

In a heartwarming reunion at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Friday, Macaulay Culkin shared an emotional moment with Catherine O’Hara. Photographers captured a sweet shot of the two amid the ceremony during which they warmly shared in the bliss of the moment. Check out the image below:

(Image credit: Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images)

If that photo isn't enough to get you in your feelings, then then sentiments shared at the event might. The actress' speech, which you can watch as well as the entirety of the ceremony on the Walk of Fame’s official YouTube channel, moved the former child star to tears. As the former Schitts Creek cast member addressed the gathered crowd, she celebrated her co-star's talent and highlighted the enduring impact of the beloved 90s holiday classic, perfect for the whole family. Catherine O’Hara spoke passionately, stating:

Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation. The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin.

Reflecting on the Pagemaster star's growth as an actor and an individual, the Beetlejuice icon commended the actor for his "perfect performance," elevating the movie to timeless status. She added:

I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.

The Nightmare Before Christmas voice actress took a moment to recognize her former “fake” son's dedication to his craft and his remarkable composure despite his early fame. In a sweet farewell during the conclusion of her speech, she expressed gratitude for being included in his ceremony. The two shared a hug, and the My Girl star wiped away tears next to the podium, as you saw above. The veteran star concluded her heartfelt message by saying:

Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you.

Macaulay Culkin's fiancée, 34-year-old actress Brenda Song, accompanied him at the event, along with their two kids, a baby boy born earlier this year and their two-year-old son, Dakota. Natasha Lyonne, a former child star and the 43-year-old actor’s Party Monster co-star, also attended and took the stage after Catherine O'Hara to deliver a speech. The event saw the presence of Culkin's siblings, Rory and Quinn, his goddaughter Paris Jackson and fellow Party Monster and child star Seth Green as well. Check out the group together:

(Image credit: (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images))

The former child star took the stage to share his own speech, wrapping it up with a nod to his famous character Kevin McCallister: "To wrap things up and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just want to say, Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals." I can't think of a better way to have put a cap on such a major event, and it's so heartwarming that he was able to share that moment of glory with Catherine O'Hara and other people close to him. Now, excuse, I have to grab some tissues.