See Jim Carrey And Taylor Momsen Reunite 25 Years After How The Grinch Stole Christmas

We’re rapidly moving full speed ahead toward the Christmas season. Many have already seen their first snow, Macaulay Culkin is back as Kevin McAllister in a holiday campaign for a senior care company, and new festive Hallmark movies are arriving daily. Now, the live-action How the Grinch Stole Christmas, celebrating its 25th year, is adding more fuel to the fire. That's because the stars of one of the best Christmas movie of all time, Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen, reunited.

To most, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and its various iterations needs little to no introduction. But, on the off chance it’s been a while since you watched, or an animated die-hard, Carrey starred as the eponymous grump, and Momsen played Cindy Lou Who. After they wrapped the 2000 movie, they hadn’t seen each other since.

The Whovillian reunion happened while the two were in attendance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction. Momsen shared with People what her experience was like working with the comedy icon and how great it was to work with him. She highlighted how he was continuously respectful, yet fun, saying:

I have a lot. I just love that he was very protective of me. He was always very kind. And just the entire experience of filming Grinch and getting to know him so well, even in all the makeup, was just wonderful.

I love to hear what a positive experience Momsen had while working on the film, and that a lot of it has to do with Carrey. He’s arguably the reason why it’s such an entertaining Christmas movie for families, and having a former kid actor's seal of approval proves it for me. But as a longtime fan of the comedic actor, I’m not too surprised.

Jim Carrey has long been touted as one of the kindest people in Hollywood, regardless of his onset costar. For Momsen, that was a dream scenario since she was as a mere six years old when stepping into this gig. She also delved into how Carrey was not only an excellent initial peer, but an ideal peer model to watch before entering the biz fully. In addition, Momsen's so pleased to express how influential working with him was, saying:

As a young person watching an artist at work and taking their craft so seriously, that left a really powerful, lasting impact on me as an adult now. And I'm excited to be able to tell him that as a grownup.

It’s the type of Christmas cheer that’s ramping up the spirit we need. Unfortunately, her career post-Grinch wasn’t the same type of gravy and Roast Beast. After wrapping, a lot of kids made fun of her for the role (she eventually made peace with Cindy Lou Who ). Regardless of the mockery, she continued to book jobs, including Gossip Girl. Although she left Hollywood behind, she made a big comeback with her band, The Pretty Reckless.

As it stands, I'm so pleased to have already received one sweet holiday surprise in the reuniting of Momsen and Carrey. Still, I can't believe it's been 25 years since How The Grinch Stole Christmas came out. I guess that's the arctic blast of reality that goes with the territory!