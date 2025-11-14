Joe Jonas Already Knows The Next Holiday Film He Wants To Make With His Brothers Following A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Christmas has come early for the Jonas Brothers, and they're already thinking about other holidays. The musicians have released their new Christmas film, appropriately titled A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which is now streaming with a Disney+ subscription. It has all the cheesy chaos expected from a Disney Channel-like project that will give any fan major nostalgia. It sounds like the brothers want to keep that energy going, too. That's because, as the project drops on the 2025 movie schedule, Joe Jonas has revealed the next A Very Jonas movie he wants to make.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie marks the Jonas Brothers’ first acting project with Disney since their Disney days over 15 years ago. While the brothers have released multiple albums and gone on many tours since getting back together in 2019, this movie is a fun and new throwback to the start of their careers.

When asked by ABC’s On the Red Carpet what it’s been like being on set together again, Joe was more than happy to gush about working with his brothers. He also seemingly wants to do more movies like A Very Jonas Christmas:

Anytime we get to work together and do something that’s kind of out of the box, for us, is really special. We hope to do another one. St. Paddy’s Day?

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, the Jonas Brothers play versions of themselves, and they’re trying to get home to their families for Christmas. However, it seems like every form of transportation they try to take ends up being a disaster. What a St. Patrick's Day movie would look like for the Jonas Brothers is unknown, but I love the idea of them keeping this funny and festive story going on different holidays.

Considering Camp Rock 3 is also happening, with the brothers set to star and executive produce it (Demi Lovato is executive producing it too), it's clear their relationship with Disney is healthy. So, I wouldn't be shocked if they keep making fun, heartfelt and silly movies with the company.

I also think it's possible that Disney could decide to do another project in the Very Jonas canon if enough people tune in to A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

Not only has it been fun to see the Jonas Brothers working together again since reuniting in 2019, but it's also always a blast to see what "Cool" and funny projects they create.

I'm also here for all their funny comments and bloopers, too. For example, after someone gave their “Sexy Nick Jonas” pillow to a thrift store, Joe hilariously said he was the one behind it. They’ve also had some chaotic moments during their current tour, from forgetting lyrics to losing microphone packs and much more. And that's the kind of energy I want to see in another movie (like a St. Patrick's Day flick).

The Jonas Brothers doing another holiday film following A Very Jonas Christmas Movie would be great, but they are still as busy as ever. However, since they found the time to film the Christmas flick, they should be able to find time to work on another one. But fans will have to watch A Very Jonas Christmas Movie for now since it’s finally streaming on Disney+.