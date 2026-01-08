Stranger Things Didn't Release A Secret Bonus Episode, But Gritty's #ConformityGate Evidence Made Me Want To Believe

A week has passed since the Stranger Things series finale released for viewers with a Netflix subscription, but getting answers about the Upside Down and seeing the inexplicable graduations of some of the kids hasn't stopped the theorizing from continuing into the 2026 TV schedule. Unfortunately for believers in the #ConformityGate theory that the secret real finale would release on January 7 at 8 p.m. ET, there was no bonus ninth episode to be found. I was never on board with Conformity Gate, but some evidence from Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty made me want to believe.

Conformity Gate was more or less already debunked before the 8 p.m. ET deadline on January 7, with the official Stranger Things Instagram account updating to include "ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING" in the bio that morning. It wasn't exactly a statement from the Duffer Brothers, but the matter was still pretty settled. Nevertheless, the infamous Philadelphia Flyers mascot (who once threw shade at Dwayne Johnson) put up a pretty good case before the debunking. Take a look:

A post shared by Gritty (@grittynhl) A photo posted by on

I'm no more a fan of the Philadelphia Flyers than I am a believer in Conformity Gate, but I'm not immune to the fun of Gritty going viral from time to time, and the mascot's Always Sunny in Philadelphia-esque conspiracy board about the Stranger Things finale really exemplifies his brand of chaos. I'm not even sure what my favorite part is, although the fact that all the images were clearly just printed off of a computer and taped up is pretty delightful.

I do agree with Gritty about Diana Ross' "Upside Down," which he marked as "this song SLAPS," and I get a kick out of the board including some of the more obscure pieces of Conformity Gate "evidence," including Karen and Nancy's epilogue haircuts (kind of) matching Henry's, the mention of milkshakes from Will's coming out speech, and "It's the SAME RING" in reference to Hopper seemingly proposing to Joyce with the same ring that Jonathan used to not-propose to Nancy.

Basically, the people who put the display together clearly did their homework, and I can appreciate the yarn being used to really make the whole display look like a murder board. I would have expected no less from a creature with eyes as blank and bulging as Gritty. The Vecna clock chime as soon as the video panned over to Gritty, wearing his dress shirt and tie? Perfection, as far as I'm concerned.

At the time of writing, Ross Duffer has not responded to Gritty's statement that the Stranger Things co-creator had "24 hours to respond," but Randy Havens – a.k.a. Mr. Clarke on four of Stranger Things' five seasons – commented:

I frickin' knew Gritty was behind this.

There are far too many holes in the theory, even when artfully presented by Gritty, that I could never believe in #ConformityGate, but I don't think anybody could accuse believers of not doing their homework. There genuinely are details that I'd like explanations for from the Duffer brothers, including two continuity issues about Will Byers going back to Volume 1. I just never bought into a grand conspiracy.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now that the question is settled and there is no secret ninth episode of Season 5, fans still don't have to face the end of Stranger Things. A documentary called One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix on Monday, January 12. You can also revisit all five seasons streaming now.