The Actors Awards Nominations Were Bad News For Dwayne Johnson And More A-Listers In Contention To Get Recognized

We’re deep into awards season, with the 31st Critics' Choice Movie Awards being held this past weekend, and the 83rd Golden Globe Awards airing on the 2026 TV schedule this upcoming Sunday. Looking further ahead into the future, the nominations for the 32nd Actors Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, have been announced, and there’s a solid lineup of performers that are in contention for those coveted Actor trophies. But as it goes with awards shows, there are also a fair amount of A-listers, including Dwayne Johnson, who didn’t make the cut.

It was only three months ago that Johnson was seen on the big screen starring as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in A24’s The Smashing Machine, which quickly drummed up accolades and awards buzz for the former Black Adam. While Johnson is among the actors who was announced as part of the 2026 Golden Globe nominations, he was not among the Actors Awards nominees unveiled earlier today. Instead, the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category consists of Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, and Jesse Plemons in Bugonia.

You'll be able to stream The Smashing Machine with an HBO Max subscription starting ion January 23, and One Battle After Another and Sinners can both be watched on the platform now. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads).

You can head over to the Actors Awards website to see the full list of nominees, but Adam Sandler, Emily Blunt, Amanda Seyfried, Cynthia Erivo and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the other actors who didn’t end up being recognized this year. Sandler would have been especially nice to see in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category for his role as Ron Sukenick in Jay Kelly. But like I said, there are always going to be perceived snubs when awards nominations are announced; you can’t include everyone, otherwise what would be the point in having these ceremonies?

The good news is that like Dwayne Johnson, Adam Sandler, Emily Blunt, Amanda Seyfried and Cynthia Erivo will also compete at the Golden Globes, with the latter two actresses earning recognition for The Testament of Ann Lee and Wicked: For Good, respectively. Blunt, of course, starred opposite Johnson in The Smashing Machine, with this marking their second collaboration together following Jungle Cruise. Going back to the Actors Awards, other movies and TV shows that have actors being recognized this year include Frankenstein, Hamnet, Severance, The Diplomat and The Studio, among others.

If you’re interested in seeing firsthand who walks away with Actors Awards, you’ll need a Netflix subscription, as the ceremony exclusively streams on that platform March 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Otherwise, continue checking back with CinemaBlend for news on the 2026 movie releases, as you can sure we’ll be talking more about snubs in various ceremonies around this time next year.