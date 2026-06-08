Zack Snyder Put Up Another Henry Cavill Superman Throwback, And Some Fans Aren’t Happy In The Comments

The superhero genre is showing no signs of slowing down, and the DC side of things have been going through major changes thanks to co-CEO James Gunn's new shared universe. While fans are looking forward to upcoming DC movies like Man of Tomorrow, Zack Snyder has been posting throwbacks from the DCEU, including lots of photos of Henry Cavill's Superman. The filmmaker recently put up another one, but some fans aren't happy in the comments.

Moviegoers who watched the DC movies in order saw as the former DCEU ended after Aquaman 2, making room for the newly formed DCU. We've been treated to a handful of projects from the DCU's first phase Gods and Monsters, but that hasn't stopped Snyder from looking back at his time directing for the studio. Case in point:

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

This a striking image of Henry Cavill's Superman, with the Man of Steel bathed in red light. And while there are plenty of folks in the comments section who still want DC to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, there are also a number of comments criticizing the director for constantly putting out content like this on social media... especially as Man of Tomorrow is filming and Supergirl is about to hit theaters. You can see some of those responses below:

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Wait, every time there’s a DCU post about superman update or a picture posted by Gunn, you make another post to stir up attention 😂😂😂😂😂that’s so weird to notice - akarthedream

Bro's coping with his own fans, move on bruh😭✌💔🥀 - eyeditz.ae

Honestly, this is a bit rude with the cast of the new Superman production. It's like they're being put in the middle of an irrational dispute for something that was solved a couple of years ago. - juan_arrazola.96

omg man you need to move on - anabtriizz

This poster explains exactly why Snyder dosent understand Superman. - jackcadams

Zack Snyder has tons of loyal fans who were able to convince Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League years ago. I've been reporting on the director's DCEU throwbacks for a while now, and this one is the first I've seen with so many people criticizing him. This might be a sign that audiences are invested in the new shared universe, and David Corenswet's version of Kal-El. Although the comments asking the studio to #RestoreTheSnderVerse are also present.

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It should be interesting to see if these naysayers get louder on Snyder's social media as he inevitably releases more Superman throwbacks. He's made his love for Henry Cavill very clear, but there's a new actor playing the Last Son of Kypton. And it looks like David Corenswet has his supporters as well.

Corenswet will reprise his role in Supergirl, which hits theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Man of Tomorrow will then follow suit on July 9th 2027, with the actor once again takin center stage in his sequel.