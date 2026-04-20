James Gunn Dropped The First Man Of Tomorrow Set Photo, And I Think A Comics Moment Is Being Recreated

Fans have been anticipating Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to 2025’s Superman and one of the upcoming titles in DCU Chapter One. The past few weeks alone have seen a slew of updates drop in the lead-up to the start of production. Well, writer/director James Gunn officially confirmed that the cameras are now rolling on the upcoming superhero movie. And, even with this brief shot, fans are under the impression that a great moment from the comics is going to be recreated.

What Did James Gunn Share From The Man Of Tomorrow Set?

Gunn took to his Instagram on Monday to share the set photo, which seems relatively straightforward (on the surface). The image shows a chessboard laid out on a metal table along with a bag of chips and an additional item, which seems to have the Superman insignia overlaid with Brainiac’s. Also on the table is a pass from the fictional VanKull Department of Corrections, which is marked for Alexander “Lex” Luthor.” Check out the photo:

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At the end of Superman, Lex was arrested and sent to Belle Reve Correctional Center, and his fall from grace was further shown on Peacemaker Season 2. That DCU show, however, also showed Luthor making a deal with Rick Flag Sr., which involved the corporate magnate securing a transfer to VanKull. So this new set photo seemingly indicates that fans will get to see a bit more of Lex while he remains incarcerated, which makes sense.

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The comments section of the post suggests that fans are already hyped about what’s to come. Some have also picked up on something that strikes me as well, and those who’ve read a certain 2021 comic may be pleased if this assumption pans out.

The DCU May Be Putting A Spin On A Moment From The Comics

Lex Luthor has long played mind games with the Man of Steel, but there was an instance in which he literally attempted to play a game with him. In a portion of 2021’s Superman: Son of Kal-El Annual #1, Superman visits Luthor in prison in an attempt to retrieve some information. Lex mostly deflects but also asks his longtime adversary if he’d consider sitting down for a game of chess. Supes begrudgingly sits down to play, and Luthor eventually criticizes his first move, which is to move a knight forward.

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The Kryptonian hero eventually poses the hypothetical question of what he and Lex could accomplish if they worked together, with Luthor even admitting he’s had the same thought. Shortly after, the game is interrupted by the warden, and Superman steps out without finishing the game, which angers Lex. Overall, adding a scene like this to MoT just seems so obvious, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a variation of it is included. From a narrative standpoint, it would also make sense.

More on Man of Tomorrow (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) Superman’s Nicholas Hoult Discusses What Makes Him ‘Excited’ About Man Of Tomorrow

Gunn previously teased that Man of Tomorrow would see David Corenswet’s Supes and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex team up to stop a common enemy. That foe has since been revealed to be Brainiac, who’s being played by Lars Eidinger. With all of that in mind, the notion of a scene in which Luthor and The Last Son of Krypton ponder the merits of working together while playing chess would track with the story.

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Of course, all of this is just speculation on my part right now, but I’m hopeful that we’ll see Superman and Lex Luthor play chess at some point in the film. For now, keep in mind that Man of Tomorrow is set to soar into theaters on July 9, 2027. Those who want to catch up on the DCU movie and TV entries that have already been released can stream them with an HBO Max subscription.