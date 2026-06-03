James Gunn Joked With Fans About A Peacemaker Connection For Man Of Tomorrow, And Folks Are Salty In The Comments
What's happening with Peacemaker's future?
The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans are paying attention to upcoming DC movies, as well as the TV shows that are part of co-CEO James Gunn's new shared universe. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and includes the second season of Peacemaker. Gunn recently teased fans about that show's possible connection to Man of Tomorrow, and now fans are salty in the comments.
Peacemaker Season 2 retconned the DCEU, with a few aspects of the first season carrying over to the newly formed DCU. Over on Threads Gunn was asked by a fan if we'd be seeing Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, to which he said:
This is obviously a joke and reference to the fact that he and Holland are married in real life, but fans immediately responded in the comments of this Threads post. Because since Man of Tomorrow has been filming since April, some folks originally read Gunn's comment as a confirmation that Harcourt might appear in the Superman sequel. Some of the responses to the filmmaker read:
- i just miss the 11th street kids, give me some crumbs cmon
- You know that’s wrong. I thought I was seeing Emila again on Friday for some reason and got excited. That’s foul James. I miss peacemaker 😩
- I wanted new peacemaker content and I did a full peacemaker rewatch 5 days ago
- She’s training for MOT?
- Poor Eagly, Adrian, Adebayo, Economos, & Harcourt have been without Chris for 2 years while he’s stuck in Salvation because of Rick Flagg Sr.
Clearly there's a ton of love for the cast of Peacemaker, including Jennifer Holland's Harcourt. The Season 2 finale ended on a huge cliffhanger, with John Cena's title character captured by Rick Flag Sr. and left on Salvation, a pocket universe meant to be a prison for metahumans. He was its first resident, and one can only imagine how he's been faring once more inmates were dropped off by A.R.G.U.S..
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In addition to Peacemaker's fate, the Season 2 finale also saw the 11th Street Gang and their new allies form the agency Checkmate. So there are a ton of questions about the entire cast of characters that fans are eager for closure on. But exactly when we'll get answers remains to be seen.
It's currently unclear if Peacemaker will return for Season 3, and Harcourt or anyone else will actually appear in Man of Tomorrow. Hopefully we get answers sooner rather than later.
Man of Tomorrow is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 9th, 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list, we're going to have to try and be patient and wait for news.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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