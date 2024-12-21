Margaret Qualley Is Taking A Turn Into A Totally Different Horror Subgenre After Killing It In The Substance, And Now I Have A New Most Anticipated Movie Of 2025

Margaret Qualley has been on a roll lately, starring in one of the best horror films on the 2024 movie schedule . After turning heads and racking up a 2025 Golden Globes nomination for her role in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance , the talented star is ready to dive headfirst into a brand-new horror flavor—one primed to give fans serious goosebumps. Enter A24’s period-set thriller that’s just landed on my personal list of “films I cannot wait to hit the 2025 movie schedule .”

According to a report by Deadline , the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Victorian Psycho will begin production in March 2025. Margaret Qualley will star in the gothic nightmare alongside Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho). Honestly, considering A24 has scooped up U.S. rights for this, I expect something deliciously disturbing, and I'm so stoked about it.

Also, Zachary Wigon (Sanctuary) is set to direct from a script by author Virginia Feito, who’s adapting her own upcoming novel of the same name.

(Image credit: Mubi)

In this twisted tale, Qualley plays an eccentric governess, Winifred Notty, who arrives at Ensor House—a grand, remote manor with more cobwebs (literal and metaphorical) than a haunted attic. The gig, on paper, is straightforward enough: educate the kids on proper table manners and ensure they understand their family lineage. But this is horror, folks, and if there’s anything we’ve learned from the genre, seemingly ordinary jobs can spiral into a hotbed of nightmares.

What’s so compelling about this setup—aside from the inherent creep factor of a secluded mansion—are the subtle (and not so subtle) signs that Winifred might be more dangerous than even the rumored specters that tend to lurk in stories like this. The moment staffers start vanishing under mysterious circumstances, it becomes clear we’re dealing with a not-so-typical governess.

Add in the fact that Qualley is a fearless and confident actress who thrives in this genre (as proven in dividends by The Substance), and you have something special on your hands.

Now, let’s not ignore the collaborative spark here: Wigon is reuniting with Qualley after Sanctuary, which gave audiences a rather unconventional take on domination and power dynamics. With Victorian Psycho, it sounds like they’re doubling down on psychological tension, but this time mixing in lashings of gothic dread and mid-century flair. For me, that spells boundless potential for claustrophobic set pieces, moody lighting, and performances that’ll chill you to the bone.

(Image credit: Neon)

While little more is known about the novel or the production beyond the general premise, the creative pedigree is enough to keep my interest on high alert.

The fact that the project is an upcoming A24 movie is enough to excite me–the production house’s involvement guarantees an artful spin on horror. Thomasin McKenzie’s uncanny knack for portraying conflicted characters who exude strength and vulnerability in equal measure also excites me. And Margaret Qualley? Well, after her performance in The Substance, there’s no doubt she’s ready to sink her teeth into an even darker role.

I’m polishing my teacups and fluffing my velvet cushions in anticipation of Victorian Psycho’s debut. If you’re like me—already daydreaming about some atmospheric, nerve-shredding gothic horror—trust me when I say this is the film you’ll want to be marked on your calendar.