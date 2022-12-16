Margot Robbie Lights Up The Babylon Red Carpet In Abs-Baring Dress (With A Hood!)

Margot Robbie is one of the most beautiful actresses gracing us on the big screen. She also knows how to grab the attention of the cameras with her bold fashion choices like when she wore feathers at the Birds of Prey premiere . At the Babylon red carpet premiere, Robbie had no problem baring those abs with a killer hooded dress.

In Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, Margot Robbie plays aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy who dances, snorts cocaine, and is convinced to fight with a snake . Last night at the Los Angeles premiere, the Australian actress flaunted her ripped physique in a hooded black halter gown. The daring stomach cutout that showed off those abs got the attention of cameras, as well as fans online. She also had a unique fur-trim train that hung down to the floor past her left leg. Robbie's smooth blond hair was covered with the dress’s attached hood. It’s as if this trendy dress was more of a full-on hood that wrapped around her entire body. It’s clear to see why the Barbie actress was so photogenic that night. Take a look at the abs-baring dress below:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Also in attendance at the premiere was Brad Pitt who played silent film star Jack Conrad known for being the life of the party. He and Robbie reteamed for the third time since Oscar hits The Big Short and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The only difference you’ll see this time around with this duo is a kiss that the I, Tonya actress worked in . She just couldn’t help herself as she knew this would be her only opportunity for a lip-lock with this A-lister. I’d like to believe Pitt didn’t have a problem with it. You can see him wearing his black satin suit jacket below:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Other than Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the entire cast of Babylon attended the premiere looking dapper than ever. Among the cast was Narcos: Mexico’s Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and even Tobey Maguire whose role as James McKay was his first role in years. Hopefully, this means we’ll see him in more roles outside of the Spider-Man franchise going forward. Here’s a photo of this star-studded ensemble below:

(Image credit: Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Once Babylon was released, the epic period drama received mixed reactions . Twitter users felt that the first half of the movie was epic with many praises towards Margot Robbie and Damien Chazelle. But, others felt it was too much of a mess. The movie currently has a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics praising the cast, cinematography, and overall look of the film, but criticizing the overstuffed characters and plot. It’s possible that a movie like this is not supposed to be taken seriously, but is just meant to be a memorably fun ride.