Brad Pitt Stepped Onto The Red Carpet With Ines De Ramon For F1, And Her Look Was Sheerly Stunning

The hype motors are revving up for the racing drama F1, which recently had its premiere event in New York City. As we get closer to Brad Pitt’s massive flick on the 2025 movie schedule, the veteran actor has been showing off with girlfriend Ines de Ramon more and more. On that note, during this most recent stop on the whirlwind worldwide press tour, Ramon sported a dress for that encouraged sheer excitement.

Our latest participant in the sheer dress trend seized the cultural moment, right as director Joseph Kosinski’s film made its premiere at Radio City Music Hall this past Monday. As F1's critical reactions suggest a mostly positive consensus on Warner Bros.’ flick, I'd hope we can all agree that Ramon's look is also deserving of praise. Check it out:

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

New York seems to be spreading the news that the sheer dress is still a hot promo look, as we recently saw with Dakota Johnson’s mesh dress, which she wore on the Materialists press tour. In addition, according to WWD, Ines de Ramon’s two-piece gown comes from Chanel’s collection from this past spring. (As for Brad Pitt, you suit enthusiasts looking to grab his look will need to check in with the good folks at Anderson & Shepphard.)

As gorgeous as this fashionable moment is, there's a note I’ve seen some people drop that I think is open for debate. Apparently, one piece of Ines de Ramon’s F1 premiere getup that has people scratching their heads is the “chunky black statement belt” being worn.

Which, as you’ll see in our second photo, hits very different when minimized on the film's official red carpet:

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

When the belt is obscured by the dress, I can totally see why people aren’t digging its inclusion in the overall look. But, going back to the first photo of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, I think it works much better when it’s fully on display. Maybe it’s because I agree with InStyle in that it helps make this F1 stunner look like a true Y2K throwback; but I think the lesson here is to make bold fashion choices with confidence.

Were it a more understated piece, like the thin black belt from Alexandra Daddario's recent sheer Dior dress, we might not be having this conversation. Yet this is a much more noticeable accessory, which doesn't exactly say "incognito." That's the point, though, as it's a stylistic pop that needs to stand out. Otherwise it's seen as an afterthought. As fans saw not long ago with Nicole Kidman's crimson sheer dress, the trick is to act as if you have nothing to hide.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clearly, the sheer dress trend is alive and well, and this latest entry in the canon absolutely qualifies as marvelous. Though I’d imagine you won’t see too many sheer dresses in Brad Pitt’s F1, you’ll be able to see what the fuss is about real soon. If you’re ready to race into theaters for this tight cornered journey, the picture’s debut is set for next Friday, June 27th.