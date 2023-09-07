Margot Robbie's Feet Made A Splash In The Barbie Trailer, But She's Not The Only Actress The Internet's Obsessed With

When the Barbie trailer first dropped a few months ago, Margot Robbie became the talk of the town. Yet it wasn’t necessarily her acting chops or her portrayal of the iconic doll that made waves. Instead, it was the fact her feet had been captured for the big screen… again. While Robbie has a history of her feet getting filmed , she’s not the only person in Hollywood who deals with trolls getting a little too excited about their feet. In fact, The Neighborhood’s Beth Behrs also had the same thing happen to her.

Behrs was being interviewed by comedians Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel for his YouTube channel about her hit CBS sitcom The Neighborhood. The two were interested in the “worst things” trolls have said to the actress on the Internet, and it turns out Behrs finding out about peoples' obsession with her feet ranked among the top two for the actress. (The other bit was more nefarious, as one internet user frequently complained about her lady parts in an aggressive manner.)

I have this troll or maybe it’s someone I dated, but he keeps … commenting on my Instagram whenever I post pictures on my horse about how stinky my vagina is and how my horse must hate when my stinky vagina is on her back. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I also get a lot about my feet. A lot of feet.

Huebel went on to mention this can be “common” for actresses, though he’s not defending the comments. Interest in feet really is a thing online. In fact, Paul Scheer then found a website called “wiki feet” right after and pulled up Behrs’ profile, which featured a lot of content from her Instagram in which she was showing off yoga poses and sometimes lounging around her home barefoot.

Yes, there's an entire website dedicated to celebrity feet. Go ahead and let that sink in for a second.

As it turns out, Margot Robbie has a page too, with extensive looks at Barbie. Both Beth Behrs and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress have perfect "5 star" ratings on their respective pages indicating "gorgeous feet." A general search of "wiki feet men" also showed Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer have their own pages. If you're more of a Barbie fan than a comedy fan, fellow Ken actors Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling also have pages with ranked photos of their tootsies.

Following the interview, a quick perusal of Behrs' more recent Instagram posts has her always exercising in shoes or at least socks, and I have to wonder if this conversation was why. (Great form on those exercises though, Beth!)

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has fully embraced those fans with a foot fetish out there. In fact, the actress knows the Internet is into her feet. She’s a celebrity who has addressed actually Googling her own feet, as well, noting to CinemaBlend earlier this year that after she found out about it, she actually found it kind of “flattering." She told us:

And I was like ‘Oh wow! This is a thing, I didn’t realize!’ And then since then, I've been lucky to be in some iconic films, but there's been some, you know, shots of my feet, which I think has only encouraged this notion. And I have to say, I'm really flattered that people are excited about my feet. I think that's lovely. I am. Genuinely, I don't feel weird about it. I am actually like, 'That's nice.'

You gotta wonder if she ended up on this wiki for feet as well while Googling, right? Anyway, for her full comments on the matter, check out CinemaBlend's Barbie interview. I'd suggest also spending some time down this rabbit hole of celebrity feet, but I'd rather send you off with this sage advice: "If once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny." Don't ask me if there's a wiki feet page for Yoda.