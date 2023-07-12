Margot Robbie Talks Googling Herself And Realizing People Are Obsessed With Her Feet
Obsessed with her what?
Margot Robbie is one of the biggest stars in the world. After her star-making debut in The Wolf of Wall Street, she became a sensation, and now is the titular character of Barbie. While she is an Oscar-nominated actress with dozens of great performances under her belt, fans seem to keep focusing on one thing: her feet. Robbie’s feet have been the object of internet fascination for quite a while, and now she’s opening up about how she feels of this strange obsession.
Robbie and her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling sat down with CinemaBlend's very own Hannah Saulic during the Barbie press junket in Los Angeles to talk about their new film. The conversation turned to Robbie’s feet, when she was asked how she felt about the persistent interest online. The I, Tonya star opened up about the first time she realized this was a thing, and it happened the first time she googled herself. She said:
This is very odd, especially because this was so early in Robbie’s career, where the foot shots were probably more few and far between. In subsequent years, however, the Harley Quinn actress’s filmography has consisted of many memorable moments involving her feet. She famously pushed Leonardo DiCaprio away from her with her foot in The Wolf of Wall Street, and there's an iconic shot from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… which shows her character putting her dirty bare feet up in the movie theater.
The 33-year-old acknowledged this, also seeing a pattern in her films where her feet are showcased. She seemed to find the whole thing flattering, and took it all as a compliment, especially in the context of some of her most iconic movies. She went on to say:
I’m glad that she has such a good attitude about it, and clearly a sense of humor. Gosling also found the whole thing weird and hilarious, and giggled while she detailed her foot-related saga. They ended our interview with a toast to Robbie and her feet which I can definitely get on board with. And fans can continue their feet-related enthusiasm with the actress’s blessing. According to the trailers, there’s a whole Barbie subplot centered around the title character’s feet, causing people to once again obsess on the actress's toes. Barbie is also set to also have other hijinks and fun sequences for fans to look forward too, so there's plenty to get excited about other than feet.
Fans can see Margot Robbie and her feet in Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, with first reactions being incredibly positive, so make sure to check it out when it opens nationwide. For more information about other films heading to cinemas later this year, you can consult our 2023 movie release schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Ryan LaBee