Margot Robbie Talks Googling Herself And Realizing People Are Obsessed With Her Feet

Margot Robbie is one of the biggest stars in the world. After her star-making debut in The Wolf of Wall Street, she became a sensation, and now is the titular character of Barbie. While she is an Oscar-nominated actress with dozens of great performances under her belt, fans seem to keep focusing on one thing: her feet. Robbie’s feet have been the object of internet fascination for quite a while, and now she’s opening up about how she feels of this strange obsession.

Robbie and her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling sat down with CinemaBlend's very own Hannah Saulic during the Barbie press junket in Los Angeles to talk about their new film. The conversation turned to Robbie’s feet, when she was asked how she felt about the persistent interest online. The I, Tonya star opened up about the first time she realized this was a thing, and it happened the first time she googled herself. She said:

The very first time I googled myself, You know how when you type something into google and it predicts what the rest of it’s gonna be? I had started working and I was on things and I hadn’t googled myself before and so I wrote in ‘Margot Robbie’… and before I finished writing in ‘Robbie,’ ‘Margot Robbie Feet’ came up. And I was like ‘Margot Robbie Feet?’ That’s weird’ and I clicked on it and realized that there was, you know like, pictures zoomed in of my feet, and people were writing about it. Someone made a video compilation of footage of my feet.

This is very odd, especially because this was so early in Robbie’s career, where the foot shots were probably more few and far between. In subsequent years, however, the Harley Quinn actress’s filmography has consisted of many memorable moments involving her feet. She famously pushed Leonardo DiCaprio away from her with her foot in The Wolf of Wall Street, and there's an iconic shot from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… which shows her character putting her dirty bare feet up in the movie theater.

The 33-year-old acknowledged this, also seeing a pattern in her films where her feet are showcased. She seemed to find the whole thing flattering, and took it all as a compliment, especially in the context of some of her most iconic movies. She went on to say:

And I was like ‘Oh wow! This is a thing, I didn’t realize!’ And since then you know I’ve been lucky enough to be apart of iconic films, and there’s been some shots of my feet which I think had only encouraged this notion. I have to say, I’m really flattered that people are excited about my feet

I’m glad that she has such a good attitude about it, and clearly a sense of humor. Gosling also found the whole thing weird and hilarious, and giggled while she detailed her foot-related saga. They ended our interview with a toast to Robbie and her feet which I can definitely get on board with. And fans can continue their feet-related enthusiasm with the actress’s blessing. According to the trailers, there’s a whole Barbie subplot centered around the title character’s feet, causing people to once again obsess on the actress's toes. Barbie is also set to also have other hijinks and fun sequences for fans to look forward too, so there's plenty to get excited about other than feet.

Fans can see Margot Robbie and her feet in Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, with first reactions being incredibly positive, so make sure to check it out when it opens nationwide. For more information about other films heading to cinemas later this year, you can consult our 2023 movie release schedule.