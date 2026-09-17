The Sweet Trick Steven Spielberg Had For Handling Harrison Ford’s ‘Bad Mood’ On Indiana Jones 2

Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford combined for an incredibly successful run of four Indiana Jones movies, including the second in the series, Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom (which you can watch with a Paramount+ subscription). That’s the movie that also introduced Ke Huy Quan to the world, and Quan was Spielberg’s secret weapon when it came to managing Ford’s moods on set. Quan’s recently published memoir, Never Say Die, reveals just how Spielberg did it.

Quan and Ford have a lot of scenes together in the movie, and I can only imagine how stressful some of those were. Not only did they often film in far-flung locations like Sri Lanka, but they also shot a lot of stunts and action sequences that must have taken a toll on the actors. That’s not to mention the infamous bug scene. It’s not a surprise to discover that Ford wasn’t always in the best mood on set, but Spielberg knew how to fix that: he’d send in his secret weapon. Quan writes (via EW):

Whenever he was in a bad mood, Steven would tell someone, ‘Send Ke over.’ I had no idea any of that was happening. I just knew that whenever I walked up, Harrison softened a little or said, ‘Hey, kid,’ in that warm way he had. I didn’t think of it as cheering him up. I just liked being near him, and he made me feel like he liked having me around too.

Quan just has that ability, even for those of us who only know him from seeing him on the big screen. He’s so charming, you can’t help but cheer up when you see him. Ford was clearly no exception, as was again on display in 2022 when the pair reunited at D23. Quan clearly has a lot of affection for Ford, adding in his book:

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Harrison had a different type of presence. He had a calm, steady way about him, like he was never in a hurry. The way he handled the heat. The long days. The chaos of filming. He made all of it look simple, like being Indiana Jones wasn’t something he had to act. It was just who he was.

Ford has a reputation for being a little…prickly, let’s say, but that rep never seems to hold up when his co-stars talk about him. It’s an energy he’s always given off, but beneath the exterior, he’s always been generous with his fellow actors and cool under pressure. Quan knows this, and he’s been quick to praise the legend at any opportunity.

Spielberg’s “trick” worked well because no one can argue about the success he had alongside Ford in four of the five Indiana Jones movies (the fifth, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, was directed by James Mangold, with Spielberg serving as an executive producer). Would it have worked with a less charming kid than Quan? I doubt it.