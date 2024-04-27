Best Star Wars Movie Quotes, From A New Hope To The Rise Of Skywalker

There are many reasons why the Star Wars franchise is iconic. The characters are iconic. The costumes are iconic. The props are iconic. The special and visual effects are iconic. And, right up there alongside all of those other qualities is the dialogue. The full run of the series on the big screen from 1977 up to the present is packed with quotable quotes that are both part of memorable cinematic moments and applicable to everyday life.

It’s in celebration of those great Star Wars lines that we’ve put together this feature – highlighting all of the best bits from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return Of The Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack Of The Clones, Revenge Of The Sith, The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Rise Of Skywalker.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“I find your lack of faith disturbing.”

This is one of the lines on the list that is all about delivery. “Disturbing” is a weak adjective in the context of the scene (Darth Vader confronted with doubt about the existence of the Force), but James Earl Jones’ gravitas makes Vader’s understated word choice terrifying.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“These aren't the droids you're looking for.”

Obi-wan Kenobi unleashing the first-ever Jedi mind trick is an exceptionally badass move. To create a pun with a Star Wars line that you won’t find later in this week, it’s wizard.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”

In the full context of the Skywalker saga, this line has two standout readings. On the one hand, Obi-wan becomes a Force Ghost, able to aid Luke Skywalker on his journey to become a Jedi. On the other hand, Darth Vader is aiming to kill the man who treated him like a son, and Obi-wan knows that will haunt him no matter how hard he embraces the Dark Side.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Boring conversation anyway.”

Not only is this an excellent example of classic Han Solo snark, it’s a fun line to drop in real life when someone you’re talking to gets disconnected from a call.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Use the Force, Luke.”

In Star Wars, this is the urging from Obi-wan that sees Luke Skywalker unlock his true potential, but it’s also a potent line of encouragement to trust one’s instincts at moments of extreme stress.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“The Force is strong with this one.”

The journey of Darth Vader’s relationship with Luke Skywalker is a long one – and it’s really with this line that their connection begins in earnest. Simply tailing behind a X-Wing in his personal TIE fighter, the father sees his son’s potential.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“I have a bad feeling about this.”

Some iteration of this line is uttered in every Star Wars movie, and there’s nothing not to love. Trouble being ahead is the essence of every narrative (everything develops through conflict), and everything about this franchise is deeply rooted in traditional storytelling.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“May the Force be with you.”

This is a line so great that it practically exists beyond Star Wars in the public consciousness. It’s a message of “good luck” that unites geeks everywhere.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Do or do not. There is no try.”

Is this line from Yoda in Empire Strikes Back somewhat undercut by Obi-wan saying, “Only a Sith deals in absolutes” in Revenge Of The Sith? Unfortunately, yes. But by itself, it is an excellent piece of motivation suggesting that you focus on your goals over the efforts to attain them.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“I love you.” “I know.”

Pure Han Solo goodness here. It’s kind of a jerk thing for Han to say as his potential last words to Princess Leia, but it’s so befitting his character that you just have to love it.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“This deal is getting worse all the time.”

Here is another great line that can easily be used in real life – particularly in moments of frustration. One can’t help but feel a bit of schadenfreude when Lando Calrissian expresses this sentiment regarding his agreement to betray Han & Co. to the Empire… but credit where credit is due, Lando does redeem himself in Return Of The Jedi.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Obi-Wan has taught you well. You have controlled your fear. Now, release your anger. Only your hatred can destroy me.”

Darth Vader is well-aware how hatred and anger can erode one’s soul, and in The Empire Strikes Back, he gets Luke on the precipice of following the same path.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“No – I am your father.”

I mean… would anyone have accepted this list as legitimate if I didn’t include this classic line? It’s constantly misquoted, but it’s an iconic moment in the history of cinema.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“It’s a trap!”

This line from Admiral Akbar in Return Of The Jedi has taken on a life of its own in the internet age… but it’s great independent of its history as a meme. Once again, it’s all about the delivery.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“You can't stop change any more than you can stop the suns from setting.”

There aren’t a lot of great lines in The Phantom Menace (there are far, far more terrible ones), but this line from Shmi Skywalker as she is saying goodbye to her son is profound in its acceptance of how life is always about moving forward.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“This party's over.”

This is another line that gets all of its weight from the way its delivered. Samuel L. Jackson is the cinematic incarnation of the word “badass,” and while Mace Windu ultimately suffers what is a pretty lame fate , the actor gets to express his greatest gift with this spotlight moment in Attack Of The Clones.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“So this is how liberty dies... with thunderous applause.”

The slip into totalitarianism is often aided with populism, and it doesn’t matter if it’s here or in a galaxy far, far away. Science-fiction is designed to reflect our own world, and Revenge Of The Sith does so in stark fashion with this line.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“You were the chosen one!”

Obi-wan Kenobi did everything in his power to train Anakin Skywalker as a proper Jedi knight, but everything falls apart when the Padawan is manipulated into embracing the Dark Side. These five words are all pain.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Chewie... we're home.”

Han and Chewie forever belong on the Millennium Falcon, and it’s shocking that they were separated from their ship for an extended period of time after Return Of The Jedi – but at least fans get to witness their return home in The Force Awakens.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Crazy thing is... it's true. The Force, the Jedi. All of it. It's all true.”

One of the first things we learn about the Force and the Jedi in the original Star Wars is that their existence was relegated to being fantastical myth… but Han Solo witnessed the magic first hand, and Harrison Ford’s heavy reflection with this line in The Force Awakens is amazing.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“I'm being torn apart. I want to be free of this pain. I know what I have to do but I don't know if I have the strength to do it. Will you help me?”

Controversial as this scene may be, this is a terrific bait-and-switch line. You think Kylo Ren is going to try and fight the darkness within him, but whoops! Instead, he stabs his father in the chest.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“That's one hell of a pilot!”

One of the best parts of the Sequel Trilogy is the budding friendship between Finn and Poe Dameron, and their bond is made particularly palpable with the enthusiasm with which this particular line is delivered in The Force Awakens.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“I'm one with the Force, and the Force is with me.”

There are a number of memorable characters introduced (and subsequently killed) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Donnie Yen’s Chirrut Îmwe is a contender for the title best of the best – in part because of his kick-ass mantra delivered before unleashing devastation.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Save the Rebellion! Save the dream!”

There are a number of great battle cries in the Star Wars canon, but this one from Saw Gerrera is particularly great – delivered with intense and passionate conviction by Forrest Whitaker in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Amazing. Every word of what you just said was wrong. The Rebellion is reborn today. The war is just beginning. And I will not be the last Jedi.”

Kylo Ren failed out of Luke’s Jedi Academy, but that doesn’t stop the Master from taking his nephew to school in The Last Jedi – with Mark Hamill perfectly delivering the blockbuster’s eponymous line.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“Hope is like the sun. If you only believe it when you see it you'll never make it through the night.”

Hope is an influential presence in the Star Wars universe, as it’s what pushes rebel forces to constantly fight against the oppressive authoritarians despite the overwhelming odds stacked against them. Leia Organa spends decades in the canon fighting that fight, and this line in The Last Jedi is a wonderful expression of how hope keeps her going.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“They were filthy junk traders. Sold you off for drinking money. They're dead in a pauper's grave in the Jakku desert. You come from nothing. You're nothing. But not to me.”

This is another line that is undercut by material in subsequent stories , but I don’t care: it’s a powerful idea that Rey could come from nothing and nobody to become an exceptionally gifted Jedi knight, and Kylo Ren ripping off the Band-aid in The Last Jedi is shocking in the moment.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“I'm gonna be a pilot. Best in the galaxy.”

Han Solo is the dictionary definition of a cocksure pilot, and that spirit is very much present in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Alden Ehrenreich delivers this line with the perfect level of conviction and determination.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

“It's not a navy, sir. It's just... people.”

In the last stand against the First Order in The Rise Of Skywalker, it’s not just the Jedi’s final battle with the Sith – it’s about ordinary people from around the universe fighting back against a fascist regime.