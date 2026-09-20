Some People Don’t Want Mayim Bialik In The Big Bang Theory Spinoff. She’s Seen Your Comments
Bialik shared some thoughts on the blowback.
The Big Bang Theory wrapped up its 12-season run back in 2019, but the franchise is still rolling, thanks to several spinoff series. Most recently, the 2026 TV schedule ushered in the debut of a new offshoot, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which puts a multiversal twist on the IP. As a result of that kooky motif, several Big Bang vets have appeared on the show, including Mayim Bialik. Apparently, though, there’s been pushback to the former child actress appearing on the series, and Bialik weighed in on that backlash.
Bialik played the role of Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on Big Bang, making her debut at the tail end of Season 3 and eventually remaining with the show for the rest of its run. After the hit CBS sitcom’s conclusion, she reprised Amy for multiple episodes of the prequel series, Young Sheldon. When it comes to Stuart, Bialik has appeared in two episodes thus far and, she recently recalled that ahead of that, she saw negative messages about the prospect of her returning. Bialik recently shared candid thoughts on that uproar, saying:
So far, Bialik has appeared on two episodes of the show, initially playing a variant of Amy who worked as a doctor at a mental institution. She most recently appeared in Season 1’s penultimate episode, a DC-centric episode that sees her play a version of Amy who’s married to Jay Garrick/Flash. As for the backlash, Bialik chatted about it with Big Bang co-star Melissa Rauch (who also returns as Bernadette on the show). Bialik shared more comments with Us Weekly and, all in all, it doesn’t seem like she’s deterred by haters:
Mayim Bialik seems to have a lot of affection for the world of The Big Bang Theory, which she auditioned for at a time when she really needed a role. She’s since spoken fondly about the experience of working on the original show, providing keen insight into developing Amy with the writers (and even working with that monkey). The Blossom star has also shared sweet BTS tidbits, including a photo from the day Amy and Sheldon Cooper’s wedding was filmed. As for her recent appearances on Stuart with the cast, Bialik also has this to say:
As it stands, Stuart is set to return for a second season, which leaves the door open not only for more multiverse-based shenanigans but also more appearances from TBBT veterans. It remains to be seen whether Mayim Bialik would return for more but, per her recent sentiments, I don’t expect any comments from social media users to affect her either way.
Check out the season finale of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which will be available to HBO Max subscription holders starting on Thursday, September 24. Fans can also use that membership to stream The Big Bang Theory.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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