I’m Glad Someone Finally Asked Zachary Levi About Tangled Recasting Flynn Rider: ‘We All Care’

Change can be hard, which is why some fans were worried when the live-action version of Tangled was announced by Disney. The original 2010 animated film is beloved by many so, to do a live-action version would mean for some pretty big shoes to fill. However it seems like the film has some big support from the original Flynn Rider (a.k.a. Eugene Fitzherbert), Zachary Levi, who recently gave his blessing to the project, and I’m glad someone asked about the recasting controversy.

While a portion of fans may be concerned about the live-action Disney remake, Levi seems to be on board and excited about Tangled hitting the big screen again. When asked about how he feels about the project, Levi was effusive about his support of the new actors cast as Flynn Rider and Rapunzel , Milo Manheim and Teagan Croft, respectively. While he has made casting suggestions in the past , he seems content with the decision the team made. He told ScreenRant :

I'm stoked for all those guys. I want everybody to succeed. I want everybody to succeed because I care very deeply about the IP and the world, and the new Flynn Rider, and we all care about that. And I want that live-action movie to be great.

While Levi has always been vocally supportive of the project, many have wondered about how he feels about being recast. There are surely some people who are hoping the OG Tangled actors would be brought back in some capacity, like being cast as Rapunzel’s parents , or something like that. Even though it doesn’t seem like that will be the case, it's great to see that he's so excited for the new cast and is hoping the film will be a hit like its animated predecessor He said:

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Unfortunately, not all of the time that we remake things, whether from animated to another, or we do sequels or whatever, it doesn't always work. And I want them to work. I want it to be beautiful. I want audiences to be like, 'I got everything that I loved about the animated movie in that live-action movie.'

Levi is right to say that these kinds of projects don’t always work out, as live-action remakes tend to be hit or miss these days. Some are big smash successes, like Beauty and the Beast, which broke records, and Lilo and Stitch , which made waves at the box office last year. However, some really don’t work out, like the Snow White and Moana remakes, which both underperformed. Tangled has an ardent fanbase though, and leaked BTS photos from the set got a lot of buzz. So, at the very least, there seems to be some optimism for this film.

We will, however, have to wait and see if live-action Tangled is beloved at the box office or a bomb, but having the OG cast’s blessing is a positive thing. Levi has always been vocal about his love for Flynn Rider, and that character specifically has a lot of fans. So to hear he is happy with Manheim’s casting is a big deal, to say the least.

Although there are plenty of massive expectations for the cast and crew of the Michael Gracey-directed movie, I think our new team of young actors are up for the challenge, and I personally can’t wait to see what kind of spin they put on this modern classic. Also, with Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel , there's a lot to be excited about.

You will be able to see the new live-action Tangled film when it hits theaters on March 31, 2028. In the meantime, fans can revisit Zachary Levi’s memorable voice acting performance as Flynn in the OG 2010 animated film, which is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription .