Big Brother 28 Spoilers: A Veto Win Seems To Put A Target On One Houseguest, But Not So Fast
I just want to know what's going on.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 20th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!
Big Brother is doing something a little different this week, as the Pharaoh's Curse is guaranteed to shake things up and send a Houseguest packing before this coming Thursday. Right now, fans are scrambling for details on what this curse entails, and it seems like the Houseguests are going down the same rabbit holes.
CinemaBlend's been watching Big Brother 28 online over the weekend, because obviously, and after learning Rick Devens won Head of Household, we also now know the veto winner. We also know who thinks they're in trouble in the aftermath, but with no concrete idea whether this twist may end up saving them from the jury house or not.
Drew Won The Week 11 Veto
It seems like Drew Campbell's superpower is winning the veto when the Icons want to turn on him, and once again he's scored a clutch win. I still think he has a long way to go to convince anyone in the jury house to vote for him over Rick or Dee Valladares, especially since he insists on loyalty to them despite the constant attempts to take him out. That said, half the battle of making it to the Final Two is getting there, and he's doing a good job of keeping his hopes alive.
Melody Seems Worried About Being Evicted, But The Pharaoh's Curse Is Still In Play
Melody Morris has spent Saturday evening and Sunday in low spirits, presumably because she knows everyone will vote her out to separate the obvious duo of her and Drew. If it's up to Dee and Devens, she'll head to the jury house by the time that Sunday is done.
Of course, Big Brother fans don't know yet if it's up to Dee and Devens, and neither do the Houseguests. Drew and Dee mentioned they felt "something weird is going to happen," which seemingly confirmed they don't know what the Pharaoh's Curse will do just yet.
There's been a lot of theories online, because all we know so far is that Devens activated the curse, and he's won $10,000. There has to be some downside to this latest twist. Otherwise, it's getting added to the list of worst twists ever.
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I saw a theory that whoever is evicted this week will get a chance to return to the game, and that the cursed Houseguest will compete against them, with the winner staying in the house. I'd be on board with that as an appropriate consequence for the button, though overall, I think it's wild that the show is doing a twist this big this late in the game. People who want to win Big Brother can't really predict something as random as this happening, so I can't say I like this randomness.
Fingers crossed we get some answers on the Pharaoh's curse in the upcoming episode of Big Brother, which will air live on CBS. So much is unknown right now that I'm just desperate for some answers!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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